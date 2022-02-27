Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Europe

Germany hikes defense spending over 2% of GDP after Russian aggression

Invasion of Ukraine scares Germany into surging military spending

close
Former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman (I) discusses the fate of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia were to invade Ukraine and Biden's handling of the crisis unraveling in Eastern Europe. video

Germany would have to be 'at the lead' to stop Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades: Lieberman

Former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman (I) discusses the fate of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia were to invade Ukraine and Biden's handling of the crisis unraveling in Eastern Europe.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has scared German officials enough for the country, frugal on defense, to kickstart a surge in military power.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced to parliament on Sunday that the country would be raising its defense and military spending above 2% of its total GDP. Germany has, for decades, refused to adjust their spending on defense, instead focusing spending on social programs. With Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine underway, Scholz thinks it is time to flex the nation's muscles.

"We have to ask ourselves – what capacities does Putin’s Russia have and which capacities do we need to counter his threats?" Scholz said in front of parliament Sunday. 

UKRAINE BATTLES RUSSIAN FORCES: LIVE UPDATES

"It’s clear, we will need to invest a lot more in the security of our country to defend our freedom and our democracy."

Scholz claimed that Putin is attempting to establish a new Russian empire, and questioned whether Europe would have the means to protect sovereign territory.

Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the media after a ceremony to sign a declaration on allied cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan at Moscow's Kremlin on Feb. 22, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev\TASS via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Putin ordered nuclear deterrent forces be put on high alert as Russia and Ukraine battle for the fourth day

Putin ordered the Russian defense minister and the chief of the military's General Staff to put the nuclear deterrent forces in a "special regime of combat duty." 

"He is right now threatening a nuclear escalation," said former DIA intelligence officer Rebekah Koffler. "This a veiled threat – or maybe such a veiled threat – he just met with his chief of general staff and minister of defense. He is escalating the conflict into the nuclear domain in order to de-escalate – that is, topple Kyiv’s regime quickly."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Ukraine's defense budget isn't enough to go "toe-to-toe with the Russians," but it is more than sufficient to wage a guerrilla campaign, Daniel Hoffman, a former Moscow station chief for the CIA, told FOX Business.

Ukrainian servicemen

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Ukraine's $6 billion defense budget is about one-tenth of Russia's, according to recent data from Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. 

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Saturday that the U.S. will further bolster Ukraine's defense with $350 million more in aid. 

Hoffman applauded the extra support but said these funds should have "provided all this stuff earlier to deter Russia," adding that "timing matters." 