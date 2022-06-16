Expand / Collapse search
Stock futures drop, oil choppy, gasoline slips: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

4Posts
Stock futures plunge following post-Fed decision rally

Stock traders (Reuters)

U.S. equity futures fell Thursday morning as the post-Fed decision relief rally paused. Stock traders will be watching economic data such as jobless claims and housing starts that could influence trading.

Posted by Ken Martin

Bitcoin continues downward trend

Bitcoin traded above $21,000 after falling in the overnight hours to a low of $20,111. Bitcoin enters Thursday on a nine-day losing streak, dropping more than 30% during that streak. The cryptocurrency is off more than 30% for the month and down more than 53% year-to-date. Ether traded around $1,100 and Dogecoin was at 5 cents.

Posted by Ken Martin

Gas price slides

Gas prices (AAA)

The price of a gallon of regular gasoline slipped slightly Thursday morning to $5.009, according to AAA. The price on Wednesday was $5.014. Gas hit an historic milestone over the weekend reaching $5 a gallon. Diesel rose to a record at $5.786 up from $5.78.

Posted by Ken Martin

Oil prices see-saw

Oil pumping (iStock)

Oil traded choppy Thursday following a steep drop in the prior session, supported by tight oil supply and peak summer consumption, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed to $115 a barrel. Brent crude futures rose to $119 a barrel.

Posted by Ken Martin

