Stock futures drop, oil choppy, gasoline slips: LIVE UPDATES
U.S. equity futures fell Thursday morning as the post-Fed decision relief rally paused. Stock traders will be watching economic data such as jobless claims and housing starts that could influence trading.
Bitcoin traded above $21,000 after falling in the overnight hours to a low of $20,111. Bitcoin enters Thursday on a nine-day losing streak, dropping more than 30% during that streak. The cryptocurrency is off more than 30% for the month and down more than 53% year-to-date. Ether traded around $1,100 and Dogecoin was at 5 cents.
The price of a gallon of regular gasoline slipped slightly Thursday morning to $5.009, according to AAA. The price on Wednesday was $5.014. Gas hit an historic milestone over the weekend reaching $5 a gallon. Diesel rose to a record at $5.786 up from $5.78.
Oil traded choppy Thursday following a steep drop in the prior session, supported by tight oil supply and peak summer consumption, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed to $115 a barrel. Brent crude futures rose to $119 a barrel.
