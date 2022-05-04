Bitcoin price trades around $38,000 ahead of Fed decision

Bitcoin is holding around $38,000 ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.

The cryptocurrency gave up 2% on Tuesday and has traded lower in four of the past five days.

Entering Wednesday, bitcoin is down 1% for the week and more than 18% year-to-date.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have had a rough week ahead of what is expected to be a half-point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Ether was trading around $2,800, off for a similar amount over the same period.

This past year, tighter monetary policy has impacted both stocks and cryptocurrencies.

The Federal Reserve is expected to announce the second of several anticipated increases this year as the central bank seeks to combat soaring inflation, which is at a high not seen in four decades.

Chair of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell confirmed last month that central bank officials are likely to raise interest rates in May, and subsequent months.