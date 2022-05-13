Expand / Collapse search
Stock futures rise, oil gains, gas new high, cryptos stabilize: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

Stock futures gain, shrugging off recent inflation reports

Stock futures gain, shrugging off recent inflation reports

U.S. equity futures are poised for a rebound following losses this week brought on by recent inflation reports and recession concerns. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

How your driving behavior impacts costs at the pump

How your driving behavior impacts costs at the pump

Record high gas prices have created stress for motorists across the nation, and many experts expect prices to remain elevated in the near future as demand for summer travel heats up. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Gasoline hits record high

Gasoline hits record high

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. rose to a record Friday morning to $4.432, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Thursday was $4.418. 

Posted by Ken Martin

Oil rises amid fears of demand slowdown

Oil rises amid fears of demand slowdown

Oil traded higher Friday morning, despite heading for the first weekly loss in three weeks. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed to around $106 per barrel. Brent crude futures were around $108 per barrel. Both benchmark contracts were on track to post declines for the week.

Posted by Ken Martin

Bitcoin rebounds

Cryptocurrencies, led by bitcoin , were rebounding Friday morning after a rocky week. Bitcoin snapped a seven-session losing streak after hitting a 16-month low of around $25,400 on Thursday. Bitcoin is off more than 25% month-to-date and down more than 38% year-to-date.

Posted by Ken Martin

