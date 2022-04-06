Stock futures lower, oil gains, Fed minutes due: LIVE UPDATES
U.S. equity futures traded lower Wednesday morning, the day after a Federal Reserve official's comments fueled expectations of more aggressive U.S. rate hikes. Continue reading
Oil futures were trading higher Wednesday morning, clawing back from earlier losses. Continue reading
Bitcoin traded around $45,000 on Wednesday morning. Bitcoin is down more than 1% year-to-date. Continue reading
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. slipped on Wednesday to $4.164, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Tuesday was $4.176. The previous record high was $4.33, set on Friday March 11, 2022.
