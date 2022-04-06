Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by  Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Live News
Last Update

Stock futures lower, oil gains, Fed minutes due: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

4Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

Stock futures trade lower ahead of Russian sanctions, Fed minutes

Stock futures trade lower ahead of Russian sanctions, Fed minutes

NYSE floor traders (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

U.S. equity futures traded lower Wednesday morning, the day after a Federal Reserve official's comments fueled expectations of more aggressive U.S. rate hikes. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Bitcoin trades around $45,000 following 2-day slide

Bitcoin trades around $45,000 following 2-day slide

Bitcoin illustration (iStock)

Bitcoin traded around $45,000 on Wednesday morning. Bitcoin is down more than 1% year-to-date. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Gas price trend continues lower

Gas price trend continues lower

Gas prices (AAA)

The average price for a gallon of gasoline  in the U.S. slipped on Wednesday to $4.164, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Tuesday was $4.176. The previous record high was $4.33, set on Friday March 11, 2022. 

Posted by Ken Martin

Live Coverage begins here