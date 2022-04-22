Expand / Collapse search
Bond yields jump, S&P 500, oil slide: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Twitter bucks Wall Street selling

Twitter Inc.
$
49.31

Shares of Twitter moved higher as the broader averages sank.

Bond yields tick higher

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell

SymbolPriceChange%Change
TBT$24.36+0.37+1.54%

The 10-Year Treasury yield sat at 2.92% - the highest since 2018. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled a 50 basis point rate hike is on the table during remarks Thursday.

Futures at a glance

Wall Street futures

U.S. equity futures fell Friday in premarket trading on concerns that interest rates will increase faster than expected.

Meanwhile, oil prices declined Friday morning following a week filled with concerns about interest rate hikes, global growth and COVID-19 lockdowns in China putting a dent in demand.

Brent crude futures traded at $107 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate futures traded around $102.50 per barrel.

Stock futures fall after Powell's interest rate comments

Specialist traders at NYSE ((AP Photo/Richard Drew))

U.S. equity futures fell ahead of the final trading day of the week, on concerns that interest rates will increase faster than expected. Continue reading

Oil heads for weekly decline of around 4%

Marathon Petroleum's Los Angeles Refinery (REUTERS/Bing Guan)

Oil prices declined Friday morning following a week filled with concerns about interest rate hikes, global growth and COVID-19 lockdowns in China putting a dent in demand. Continue reading

Bitcoin trades around $40,000 after winning streak snapped

Bitcoin investors are looking toward the cryptocurrency's next winning streak, after a three-day gain was snapped on Thursday. Bitcoin is down more than 11% this month and off more than 12% year-to-date. Continue reading

Gasoline holds steady

Gas prices (AAA)

The average price for a gallon of gasoline  in the U.S. was unchanged on Friday at $4.12, according to the latest numbers from AAA. That was also the price on Thursday. The record high was $4.33, set on Friday March 11, 2022. 

