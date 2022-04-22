Bond yields jump, S&P 500, oil slide: LIVE UPDATES
Shares of Twitter moved higher as the broader averages sank.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|VZ
|$55.01
|+0.60
|+1.10%
|I:DJI
|$34,491.60
|-301.16
|-0.87%
Verizon weighed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average after a disappointing quarter and so-so forecast.
Disney shares are on pace for a drop of nearly 7% after Florida voted to strip the media giant of its special tax status in the state.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|TBT
|$24.36
|+0.37
|+1.54%
The 10-Year Treasury yield sat at 2.92% - the highest since 2018. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled a 50 basis point rate hike is on the table during remarks Thursday.
U.S. equity futures fell Friday in premarket trading on concerns that interest rates will increase faster than expected.
Meanwhile, oil prices declined Friday morning following a week filled with concerns about interest rate hikes, global growth and COVID-19 lockdowns in China putting a dent in demand.
Brent crude futures traded at $107 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate futures traded around $102.50 per barrel.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. was unchanged on Friday at $4.12, according to the latest numbers from AAA. That was also the price on Thursday. The record high was $4.33, set on Friday March 11, 2022.
