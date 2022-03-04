Stocks decline, oil rises, jobs report: LIVE UPDATES
Nonfarm Payrolls: 678,000 additions
Unemployment Rate: Ticks Down to 3.8%
Manufacturing additions: 36,000
Average Earnings Y/Y +5.1%
Labor Participation Rate: 62.3%
December/January Revised Higher
Investors await the monthly jobs report for the latest check on the U.S. economy.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is threating food supply which is why prices for soft commodities, including wheat and corn, are jumping as stocks fall.
U.S. equity futures traded lower Friday morning as the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces intensified. Oil prices remained elevated early Friday. Continue reading
Bitcoin gave back some of this week's gains following a strong run.
Overall, bitcoin is down more than 9% year-to-date. Continue reading
Oil prices rose as the Russia's invasion of Ukraine escalated, causing a Ukrainian nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, to catch fire after an attack from Russian troops.
Oil prices are set to post their strongest weekly gains since the middle of 2020. Continue reading
