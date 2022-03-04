Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by  Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Live News
Published
Last Update

Stocks decline, oil rises, jobs report: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

6Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

Breaking News

Red Hot Jobs Report

JOBS REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

Nonfarm Payrolls: 678,000 additions

Unemployment Rate: Ticks Down to 3.8%

Manufacturing additions: 36,000

Average Earnings Y/Y +5.1%

Labor Participation Rate: 62.3%

December/January Revised Higher 

Posted by FOX Business Team

Stock futures trade lower as Russia's invasion of Ukraine intensifies

Stock futures trade lower as Russia's invasion of Ukraine intensifies

Traders on the NYSE floor (AP Photo/Richard Drew))

U.S. equity futures traded lower Friday morning as the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces intensified. Oil prices remained elevated early Friday. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Bitcoin's winning streak snapped

Bitcoin's winning streak snapped

Illustration of bitcoins (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Illustration/File Photo)

Bitcoin gave back some of this week's gains following a strong run.

Overall, bitcoin is down more than 9% year-to-date. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Oil prices rise as escalating Ukraine conflict raises supply concerns

Oil prices rise as escalating Ukraine conflict raises supply concerns

Oil pipeline (REUTERS/Richard Carson)

Oil prices rose as the Russia's invasion of Ukraine escalated, causing a Ukrainian nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, to catch fire after an attack from Russian troops.

Oil prices are set to post their strongest weekly gains since the middle of 2020. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Live Coverage begins here