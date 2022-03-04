Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Oil

Oil prices rise as escalating Ukraine conflict raises supply concerns

Oil prices are set to post their strongest weekly gains since the middle of 2020

close
Here are your FOX Business Flash top headlines. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 3

Here are your FOX Business Flash top headlines.

Oil prices rose as the Russia's invasion of Ukraine escalated, causing a Ukrainian nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, to catch fire after an attack from Russian troops.

Early Friday, U.S. benchmark crude rose $1.81 to $109.45 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 2.2% on Thursday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Brent crude, the international price standard, added $1.20 to $111.66.

Russia is a key oil producer and prices have been rising as global supplies are threatened by the conflict, raising concerns that persistent inflation could become even hotter.

Surveillance camera footage shows a flare landing at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during shelling in Enerhodar, Zaporizhia Oblast, Ukraine March 4, 2022 Zaporizhzhya NPP via YouTube/via REUTERS 

Trading activity for Russian crude oil appears frozen as buyers are hesitant in making purchases because of the sanctions, according to Reuters.

Prices ended in Thursday's trading session as investors focused on the revival of the Iran nuclear deal, which would boost Iranian oil exports and ease tight global supplies.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Oil prices are set to post their strongest weekly gains since the middle of 2020, with U.S. crude up more than 22% and Brent at 16% after hitting their highest in a decade this week.