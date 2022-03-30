Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by  Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Live News
Last Update

Micron, ADP jobs data, 10-year Treasury yield: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: FOX Business Team

10Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

Micron lifts 3Q revenue forecast

SymbolPriceChange%Change
MU$84.17+2.12+2.58%
INTC$52.42+0.17+0.33%
AMD$123.90+0.67+0.54%
NVDA$281.10-5.46-1.91%

Micron now expects to earn as much as $8.7 billion in its fiscal 3Q.

“We’re leading the industry in technology across DRAM and NAND, and our product portfolio momentum is accelerating. With outstanding first half results, Micron is on track to deliver record revenue and robust profitability in fiscal 2022" said Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra.

Posted by FOX Business Team
Breaking News

Strong ADP jobs data

U.S. employers added 455,000 in March ADP reported...

“Job growth was broad-based across sectors in March, contributing to the nearly 1.5 million jobs added for the first quarter in 2022,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP.

Posted by FOX Business Team

Retirement Bill: What to know

Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2022

To increase retirement savings, simplify and clarify retirement plan rules, and for other purposes

More options for “catch-up" contributions: $10,000 per year

Raises the age for taking mandatory distributions from 401(k) plans or IRAs to 75 from 72

Posted by FOX Business Team

Stock futures trade lower ahead of labor, growth reports

Stock futures trade lower ahead of labor, growth reports

NYSE traders (Reuters)

U.S. equity futures  traded lower as traders monitor talks for any progress in ending Russia's war on Ukraine. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Oil trades higher as inventory falls sharply

Oil trades higher as inventory falls sharply

Oil wells (iStock)

Oil prices were back on the rise Wednesday morning as traders monitor progress in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and as supply remains tight – data showed U.S. crude stocks fell sharply last week. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Ronin hit by $615M crypto heist

Ronin hit by $615M crypto heist

An illustration of Ethereum (iStock)

Blockchain project Ronin said on Tuesday that hackers stole cryptocurrency now worth almost $615 million from its systems, according to Reuters. It is reported to be one of the largest cryptocurrency heists on record. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Gas prices slip

Gas prices slip

Gas Prices (AAA)

The average price for a gallon of gasoline  in the U.S. slipped on Wednesday to $4.236, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Tuesday was $4.244. The previous record high was $4.33, set on Friday March 11, 2022. 

Posted by Ken Martin

Live Coverage begins here