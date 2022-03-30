Micron, ADP jobs data, 10-year Treasury yield: LIVE UPDATES
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|MU
|$84.17
|+2.12
|+2.58%
|INTC
|$52.42
|+0.17
|+0.33%
|AMD
|$123.90
|+0.67
|+0.54%
|NVDA
|$281.10
|-5.46
|-1.91%
Micron now expects to earn as much as $8.7 billion in its fiscal 3Q.
“We’re leading the industry in technology across DRAM and NAND, and our product portfolio momentum is accelerating. With outstanding first half results, Micron is on track to deliver record revenue and robust profitability in fiscal 2022" said Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|I:DJI
|$35,311.09
|+16.90
|+0.05%
|SP500
|$4,622.56
|-9.04
|-0.20%
|I:COMP
|$14,567.55
|-52.09
|-0.36%
U.S. employers added 455,000 in March ADP reported...
“Job growth was broad-based across sectors in March, contributing to the nearly 1.5 million jobs added for the first quarter in 2022,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP.
Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2022
To increase retirement savings, simplify and clarify retirement plan rules, and for other purposes
More options for “catch-up" contributions: $10,000 per year
Raises the age for taking mandatory distributions from 401(k) plans or IRAs to 75 from 72
U.S. equity futures traded lower as traders monitor talks for any progress in ending Russia's war on Ukraine. Continue reading
Oil prices were back on the rise Wednesday morning as traders monitor progress in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and as supply remains tight – data showed U.S. crude stocks fell sharply last week. Continue reading
Blockchain project Ronin said on Tuesday that hackers stole cryptocurrency now worth almost $615 million from its systems, according to Reuters. It is reported to be one of the largest cryptocurrency heists on record. Continue reading
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. slipped on Wednesday to $4.236, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Tuesday was $4.244. The previous record high was $4.33, set on Friday March 11, 2022.
