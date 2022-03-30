US companies add 455,000 jobs in March, ADP report shows

U.S. companies hired employees at a healthy clip in March, suggesting the labor market is still strong and that businesses are eager to fill a near-record number of open positions, according to the ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday morning.

Companies added 455,000 jobs in March, slightly above the 450,000 gain that economists surveyed by Refinitiv had predicted but below the revised 486,000 increase in February.

"Businesses are hiring, specifically among the service providers which had the most ground to make up due to early pandemic losses," said Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP. "However, a tight labor supply remains an obstacle for continued growth in consumer-facing industries."

Job gains were broad-based across sectors.

Service-providing industries added 377,000 new jobs last month, with the largest increases in leisure and hospitality (161,000), education and health services (72,000), professional and business services (61,000) and trade, transportation and utilities (49,000).

Goods-producing industries, meanwhile, saw payrolls grow by 79,000, with the bulk of the gains in manufacturing (54,000) and construction (15,000).

The ADP report precedes the release of the more closely watched jobs report from the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, which is expected to show the economy added 480,000 jobs last month and the employment rate inched lower to 3.7%.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.