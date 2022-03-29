Oil trades higher as inventory falls sharply

Oil prices were back on the rise Wednesday morning as traders monitor progress in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and as supply remains tight – data showed U.S. crude stocks fell sharply last week.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 66 cents, or 0.6%, to $104.91 a barrel, erasing a 1.6% drop on Tuesday.

Brent futures touched a high of $112.78 shortly after opening and were up 99 cents, or 0.9%, at $111.22, reversing a 2% loss in the previous session.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

The American Petroleum Institute reported that crude stocks fell by 3 million barrels last week, according to Reuters.

That was triple the decline expected by analysts.

In what was seen as progress, oil dropped about 2% in the previous session after Russia promised to scale down military operations around Kyiv and another city.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there were promising signs from talks held in Istanbul.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Major oil producers are unlikely to boost output when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, together called OPEC+, meet on Thursday.