Stocks cautious, oil continues to rise, more labor data: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

Stock futures volatile as oil continues rise

Traders on the floor of the NYSE (AP)

U.S. equity futures traded cautiously as oil continued to climb higher, the day after the head of the Federal Reserve said he supports a smaller rise in interest rates than some expected. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Oil prices continue rally, Brent hits $116 per barrel

Oil wells (Reuters)

Oil prices continue to rally as shipping and supply concerns continue due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Both U.S. crude and Brent have traded above $110 per barrel. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Bitcoin price steady around $43,000

An illustration of bitcoins (iStock)

Bitcoin ran its stretch of gains to three days, before pulling back on Thursday morning.

Through Wednesday, Bitcoin's price rose more than 17% over a three-day period, as investors looked at the cryptocurrency as a safe haven. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

NYC Ukrainian businesses fundraising for relief efforts back home

Protesters gather outside of the United Nations (Getty)

Greater New York City-area Ukrainian-American business owners and community leaders alike are spearheading efforts to raise money to support their embattled loved ones, all in the hopes of showing Ukrainians, "They’re not alone." Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

