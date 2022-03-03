Stocks cautious, oil continues to rise, more labor data: LIVE UPDATES
U.S. equity futures traded cautiously as oil continued to climb higher, the day after the head of the Federal Reserve said he supports a smaller rise in interest rates than some expected. Continue reading
Oil prices continue to rally as shipping and supply concerns continue due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Both U.S. crude and Brent have traded above $110 per barrel. Continue reading
Bitcoin ran its stretch of gains to three days, before pulling back on Thursday morning.
Through Wednesday, Bitcoin's price rose more than 17% over a three-day period, as investors looked at the cryptocurrency as a safe haven. Continue reading
Greater New York City-area Ukrainian-American business owners and community leaders alike are spearheading efforts to raise money to support their embattled loved ones, all in the hopes of showing Ukrainians, "They’re not alone." Continue reading
