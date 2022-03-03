Bitcoin price steady around $43,000

Bitcoin ran its stretch of gains to three days, before pulling back on Thursday morning.

Through Wednesday, Bitcoin's price rose more than 17% over a three-day period, as investors looked at the cryptocurrency as a safe haven.

Bitcoin was also up six of the last seven days, but remains down more than 5% year-to-date.

The European Union will include cryptocurrencies in its sanctions against Russia, according to French Finance Minister Bruno le Maire.

The move is aimed at making Moscow's aggression against Ukraine as costly as possible, according to Reuters.

Sanctions against Russia were very effective and have disorganized the Russian financial system and paralyzed the Russian central bank's ability to protect the ruble, according to le Maire.

The 27-nation bloc has imposed three packages of sanctions on Moscow over its aggression on Ukraine.

The sanctions include freezing Russian central bank assets and disconnecting seven Russian banks from the SWIFT financial-messaging system.