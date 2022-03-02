Stocks bounce, oil surges, ADP jobs, Fed's Powell on rate hikes: LIVE UPDATES

Breaking News Ford CEO makes bold move, separates key unit

Symbol Price Change %Change F $16.70 -0.86 -4.90%

Ford CEO Jim Farley, who has been driving the automaker's turnaround, is separating two key units to further drive growth by giving the automaker nimbleness of a start-up.

Ford Blue will build out company’s iconic portfolio of ICE vehicles to drive growth and profitability – relentlessly attacking costs, simplifying operations and improving quality; will provide world-class hardware engineering and manufacturing capabilities for all of Ford

Ford Model e will accelerate innovation and delivery of breakthrough electric vehicles at scale, and develop software and connected vehicle technologies and services for all of Ford

Ford Blue and Ford Model e will operate as distinct businesses, but share relevant technology and best practices to leverage scale and drive operating improvements; along with Ford Pro, all three businesses are expected to have discrete P&Ls by 2023