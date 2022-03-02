Expand / Collapse search
Published
Stocks bounce, oil surges, ADP jobs, Fed's Powell on rate hikes: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: FOX Business Team

Fed chair will propose hike this month

Powell says he will propose 25-basis point rate hike at Fed's March meeting

Posted by FOX Business Team
Powell says rate hikes coming soon

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell: "With inflation well above 2 percent and a strong labor market, we expect it will be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate at our meeting later this month."

Posted by FOX Business Team

America's 30M barrel oil release didn't work...

The U.S. and its allies released 60M barrels of oil into the market, with America pushing the lion's share of 30M on Tuesday, to temper rising crude prices. The problem is, it didn't work.

Posted by FOX Business Team
Federal Reserve Chairman signals rate hikes in Capitol Hill remarks

Fed Chair Jay Powell reminded the market that inflation is hot and rates hikes are coming even though the Russia-Ukraine situation presents uncertainty.

Posted by FOX Business Team
Hiring picks up in February

Hiring picks up in February

ADP February Jobs Report

Private sector companies added 475,000 workers in February, more than expected according to ADP.

Posted by FOX Business Team
Oil hits $111 per barrel

Oil hits $111 per barrel

Oil Thomson Reuters

SymbolPriceChange%Change
USO$71.82+4.34+6.43%
BNO$29.37+2.21+8.14%

Oil took another leg up crossing past $111 per barrel in the 8am ET hour Wednesday.

Posted by FOX Business Team
Ford CEO makes bold move, separates key unit

SymbolPriceChange%Change
F$16.70-0.86-4.90%

Ford CEO Jim Farley, who has been driving the automaker's turnaround, is separating two key units to further drive growth by giving the automaker nimbleness of a start-up.

Ford Blue will build out company’s iconic portfolio of ICE vehicles to drive growth and profitability – relentlessly attacking costs, simplifying operations and improving quality; will provide world-class hardware engineering and manufacturing capabilities for all of Ford 

Ford Model e will accelerate innovation and delivery of breakthrough electric vehicles at scale, and develop software and connected vehicle technologies and services for all of Ford     

Ford Blue and Ford Model e will operate as distinct businesses, but share relevant technology and best practices to leverage scale and drive operating improvements; along with Ford Pro, all three businesses are expected to have discrete P&Ls by 2023

Posted by FOX Business Team

Stock futures rise, oil surges near $110 a barrel

Stock futures rise, oil surges near $110 a barrel

NYSE trader (FBN)

U.S. equity futures spent the overnight hours bouncing between gains and losses. The major futures indexes suggested a gain when the opening bell rings.

Oil prices surged more than $5 per barrel as Russian forces stepped up attacks on Ukrainian cities. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Oil prices surge toward $110 per barrel despite release of supplies

Oil prices surge toward $110 per barrel despite release of supplies

An oilfield drilling rig (Larry MacDougal via AP)

Oil prices continue to rise as Russia's attack on Ukraine rages on.

Oil surged another $5 per barrel on Wednesday despite an agreement from the United States and other major governments to release supplies from strategic stockpiles aimed at calming market anxiety. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Bitcoin price march pauses around $43,000

Bitcoin price march pauses around $43,000

An illustration of Bitcoin (iStock)

The advance in Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies paused Wednesday morning as Russia escalated its efforts to take control of Ukraine.

Bitcoin had traded as high as $44,000 on Tuesday night, highlighting a gain of 17% since Sunday night, according to CoinDesk. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

