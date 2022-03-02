Stocks bounce, oil surges, ADP jobs, Fed's Powell on rate hikes: LIVE UPDATES
Powell says he will propose 25-basis point rate hike at Fed's March meeting
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell: "With inflation well above 2 percent and a strong labor market, we expect it will be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate at our meeting later this month."
The U.S. and its allies released 60M barrels of oil into the market, with America pushing the lion's share of 30M on Tuesday, to temper rising crude prices. The problem is, it didn't work.
Fed Chair Jay Powell reminded the market that inflation is hot and rates hikes are coming even though the Russia-Ukraine situation presents uncertainty.
Private sector companies added 475,000 workers in February, more than expected according to ADP.
Ford CEO Jim Farley, who has been driving the automaker's turnaround, is separating two key units to further drive growth by giving the automaker nimbleness of a start-up.
Ford Blue will build out company’s iconic portfolio of ICE vehicles to drive growth and profitability – relentlessly attacking costs, simplifying operations and improving quality; will provide world-class hardware engineering and manufacturing capabilities for all of Ford
Ford Model e will accelerate innovation and delivery of breakthrough electric vehicles at scale, and develop software and connected vehicle technologies and services for all of Ford
Ford Blue and Ford Model e will operate as distinct businesses, but share relevant technology and best practices to leverage scale and drive operating improvements; along with Ford Pro, all three businesses are expected to have discrete P&Ls by 2023
U.S. equity futures spent the overnight hours bouncing between gains and losses. The major futures indexes suggested a gain when the opening bell rings.
Oil prices surged more than $5 per barrel as Russian forces stepped up attacks on Ukrainian cities. Continue reading
Oil prices continue to rise as Russia's attack on Ukraine rages on.
Oil surged another $5 per barrel on Wednesday despite an agreement from the United States and other major governments to release supplies from strategic stockpiles aimed at calming market anxiety. Continue reading
The advance in Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies paused Wednesday morning as Russia escalated its efforts to take control of Ukraine.
Bitcoin had traded as high as $44,000 on Tuesday night, highlighting a gain of 17% since Sunday night, according to CoinDesk. Continue reading
