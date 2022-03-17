Stocks choppy, oil rises, jobless claims due: LIVE UPDATES
FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
incoming update…
Oil futures rose Thursday morning, adding to gains. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said a decline in oil demand due to higher prices would not offset a shut-in of Russian oil supplies, according to Reuters. Continue reading
Bitcoin was trading around $40,000 Thursday morning following the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike.The cryptocurrency has traded higher in four of the past five days heading into Thursday and is on a three-day winning streak. Continue reading
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. slipped on Thursday to $4.289, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Wednesday was $4.305. The previous record was $4.33, set on Friday March 11, 2022.
Live Coverage begins here