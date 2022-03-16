Oil prices rise on supply concerns

Oil futures rose Thursday night, grabbing back some of the prior day's losses.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said a decline in oil demand due to higher prices would not offset a shut-in of Russian oil supplies, according to Reuters.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up $1.17, or 1.2%, to $96.20 a barrel.

Brent crude futures were up about $1.12, or 1.1%, to $99.19 a barrel.

Both contracts had settled lower Wednesday, following an unexpected jump in U.S. crude stockpiles and signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

U.S. crude had settled down 1.08% at $95.04 a barrel, while Brent settled down 1.9% at $98.02 a barrel.

An IEA report said some 3 million barrels per day of Russian oil output could be shut-in due to Western sanctions and as buyers snub Russian exports. That would exceed a 1 million bpd drop in demand anticipated as a result of higher prices.

Oil inventories in the U.S. climbed by 4.3 million barrels in the week to March 11 to 415.9 million barrels, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, surpassing analysts' expectations for a decline of 1.4 million barrels.