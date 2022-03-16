Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by  Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Live News
Last Update

Stocks rise, oil volatile, Fed decision due: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

9Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

Walmart ramps up hiring

SymbolPriceChange%Change
WMT$145.78+1.73+1.20%

Walmart plans to hire 50,000 U.S. associates.

Posted by FOX Business Team

Futures at a glance

Futures at a glance

Wall Street futures

U.S. equity futures traded higher Wednesday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on interest rate policy.

Also, a series of economic reports are due Wednesday morning.

The Commerce Department reports retail sales for February. Economists anticipate consumer spending to jump 0.4% month over month, after a larger-than-expected gain of 3.8% in January. Excluding the automotive component, spending is seen as rising 0.9% in February, down from January’s 3.3% pop.

Posted by FOX Business Team

Stock futures, oil rises ahead of Fed decision

Stock futures, oil rises ahead of Fed decision

Traders at the NYSE (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

U.S. equity futures traded higher Wednesday morning ahead of a widely anticipated decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve on interest rate policy. Oil prices were bouncing back Wednesday morning. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Oil prices rebound after falling more than $1 per barrel

Oil prices rebound after falling more than $1 per barrel

Oil storage tanks (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files)

Oil prices were bouncing back Wednesday morning, after earlier falling more than $1 a barrel, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and ceasefire talks became the latest market triggers. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Bitcoin price hovers around $39,000

Bitcoin price hovers around $39,000

Illustration of Bitcoin (iStock)

Bitcoin was hovering around $39,000 Wednesday morning after a modest gain in the previous session. Heading into Wednesday, Bitcoin had gained in three of the past four days. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Gas prices slip

Gas prices slip

Gas Prices (Courtesy: AAA)

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. slipped on Wednesday to $4.305, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Tuesday was $4.316. The previous record was $4.33, set on Friday March 11, 2022. 

Posted by Ken Martin

Live Coverage begins here