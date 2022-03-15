Oil prices rebound after falling more than $1 per barrel

Oil prices were bouncing back Wednesday morning, after earlier falling more than $1 a barrel, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and ceasefire talks became the latest market triggers.

Benchmark U.S. crude gained 69 cents to hit $97.12 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

A barrel of U.S. crude dropped 6.4% to settle at $96.44 on Tuesday. It had briefly topped $130 last week when worries about disruptions to supplies because of the war in Ukraine were at their height.

Brent, the international pricing standard, added 94 cents to reach $100.85 per barrel.

Brent had fallen to $98.86 a barrel on Tuesday.

Prices have been pressured by concerns of slowing China demand, as the second-largest oil consumer imposes stringent measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, according to Reuters.

Preliminary data from the American Petroleum Institute showed that U.S. crude inventories rose by 3.8 million barrels for the prior week.

Official U.S. government inventory data is due on Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.