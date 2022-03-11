Trader Joe's recalls salad due to contamination

A Trader Joe's salad is being recalled because the dressing may be contaminated with foreign material, according to federal health officials.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a health alert for the Trader Joe’s Crunchy Slaw with Chicken, Crispy Noodles & Peanut Dressing, which has been pulled from store shelves in five states.

According to the health alert, the "Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulated salad dressing that has been recalled by the producer due to concerns that the salad dressing may contain hard plastic."

The issue was discovered when an FSIS-inspected establishment was notified by its salad dressing supplier.

Trader Joe's issued a similar note on its website saying the company has also been notified by its supplier regarding the recall, which is impacting stores in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Nevada and Utah.

FSIS also posted a picture of the affected product's label. It was sold with best-by dates of March 9, 2022 - March 12, 2022.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions related to the recalled product, although "anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider," according to FSIS.

The products should be thrown away or returned, according to the agency.