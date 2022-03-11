Deutsche Bank says full Russia exit would 'go against our values'

Deutsche Bank says it will not completely withdraw from Russia despite President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

"We are often asked why we are not withdrawing completely from Russia. The answer is that this would go against our values," Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing said in a blog post on Thursday. "We have clients who cannot exit Russia overnight. And, as far as we can, we will continue to also support them, too, at this difficult time."

However, Sewing emphasized that the bank condemns Russia's aggression "in the strongest possible terms" and that there are "types of business" that it would cease. A Deutsche Bank spokesperson did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment.

"First and foremost, it is our duty to support the German government and its international partners in their consistent stance and all their measures," he added. "At Deutsche Bank, we are fully committed to this. It must be up to all of us to defend democracy and freedom. This is the best thing the democratic world can do now to secure the stability of the global economy and long-term prosperity."

GOLDMAN SACHS BECOMES FIRST WALL ST. FIRM TO EXIT RUSSIA

Deutsche Bank has significantly reduced its Russian exposure and local footprint since 2014, with further reductions over the past two weeks. The company notes that credit exposures to Russia and Ukraine account for "a very small portion" of the bank’s overall loan portfolio, while market risk exposures have been "significantly reduced" prior and subsequent to Russia's invasion.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Deutsche Bank has a net loan exposure to Russia of 0.6 billion euros ($657.9 million) after taking account of guarantees and asset collateral. Gross loan exposure is 1.4 billion euros ($1.54 billion), around 0.3% of the overall loan book. Meanwhile, net loan exposure to Ukraine is 42 million euros ($46.1 million) and gross exposure is 0.6 billion euros.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DB DEUTSCHE BANK AG 10.74 -0.13 -1.20%

The bank said that the vast majority of its derivative exposure to Russia has been unwound, with the remaining presenting "no material credit risk." Offshore loans to counterparties with a Russian connection by its wealth management business were "adequately collateralised, and the collateral is not linked to Russia." As for its market exposure, Deutsche Bank said its market risk to Russia and Ukraine was "well contained" and that the bank had a "modest defensive position."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In addition, the bank says the operational risk from a potential closure of its Russian technology center is also well contained, adding that it presents "no significant business continuity risk to the functioning of Deutsche Bank’s global operations." The center has around 1,500 employees who make up approximately 5% of the company's internal and external technology workforce.

"The bank sees production risk as manageable and has stress-tested the ability of its other technology centres around the world, including in Asia, to cover the Russian service centre’s development capabilities," Deutsche Bank added.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GS THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 329.90 -3.69 -1.11% JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 131.86 -1.58 -1.18%

Deutsche Bank's stance on its business operations in Russia comes as Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan have both announced they will wind down their businesses in the country.