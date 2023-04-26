STOCK MARKET UPDATES: UK blocks Microsoft Activision deal, First Republic shares sink, Nasdaq leads

Nasdaq climbs as investors cheer Microsoft, Alphabet results

Symbol Price Change %Change I:COMP $11,854.35 55.19 0.47 MSFT $295.19 19.77 7.18 GOOG $104.30 -0.32 -0.30

The tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced on Wednesday as strong Microsoft Corp results partially offset concerns over rising interest rates and their effect on the U.S. economy.

Microsoft shares rose more than 7.5% following upbeat quarterly earnings and sales, including of robust artificial intelligence products. The results boosted companies such as cloud computing rival Amazon.com Inc, which was up more than 3%, and data analytics company Datadog, which surged more than 12%. Data cloud giant Snowflake Inc rose more than 9%.

Alphabet Inc reported better-than-expected first-quarter results and a $70-billion share buyback plan, but its shares edged lower.

"It's really Nasdaq's turn to shine because of good results from Alphabet and Microsoft. People are more optimistic about the outlook for technology once again," said Brian Jacobson, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global investments.