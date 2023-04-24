STOCK MARKET UPDATES: Disney layoffs, Bed, Bath & Beyond shutters, tech earnings ahead

Breaking News Nasdaq underperforms on worries about tech earnings ahead

Nasdaq Composite Index. $ 12037.203686

Symbol Price Change %Change GOOGL $105.96 0.55 0.52 MSFT $281.84 -3.92 -1.37 AMZN $106.17 -0.79 -0.74 META $212.92 0.03 0.01 TSLA $162.67 -2.41 -1.46

U.S. stocks ended the Monday session mixed as investors await the start of big tech earnings with Google and Microsoft set for Tuesday after the bell and Amazon and Meta later in the week, while Tesla shares fell on concerns about its spending plans.

Elon Musk's electric vehicle maker raised its 2023 capital expenditure forecast to ramp up output, shaving 1.5% off the stock.

It was one of the biggest drags on the benchmark S&P 500, along with Microsoft Corp, which was under pressure ahead of its results due out on Tuesday, Google is also set to report.

Of the 90 S&P 500 companies that have reported first-quarter results so far, nearly 77% have topped analysts' estimates compared with the long-term average beat rate of 66%, as per Refinitiv IBES data.