STOCK MARKET NEWS: Markets move higher, oil steadies, gas, diesel lower, crypto prices down

U.S. manufacturers, plagued by supply chain issues and near record-high inflation, are demanding action from politicians as the midterm elections rapidly approach.
The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) on Sept. 13 released its "Competing to Win" agenda, calling for action in tax policy, workforce development and other areas to boost U.S. manufacturing competitiveness.
NAM CEO Jay Timmons and board members also discussed the call to action plan in a call Monday afternoon.
"Solving problems is what manufacturers do, but we need additional solutions from policymakers to ensure we can stay competitive and become more competitive, especially with the potential of a recession looming," Chuck Wetherington, president of BTE Technology, said during the call Monday.
Gross domestic product fell the first two quarters of 2022. Wholesale Inflation remained high in August, with the annual figure rising 8.7% from a year ago, according to Labor Department data.
One area in which the NAM has called for elected leaders to take action is workforce development. Labor shortages in the manufacturing sector are a "long-term problem," Wetherington said Monday. Both Wetherington and Greene Tweed Vice President of Operations Fernando Torres said manufacturers have been working to "upskill" existing workers and attract new ones.
To address sector-wide workforce challenges, the NAM has called for expanding the Pell Grant programs to "include short-term or accelerated education models" and for investing in apprenticeship and "earn-and-learn" programs.
The amount of tax-exempt educational assistance employers can offer workers should be upped to $11,000 annually, the group argued in its plan. The NAM has also said immigration reform can help address workforce challenges, calling for politicians to increase employment-based immigration as a percentage of green cards and to change nonimmigrant visas and temporary worker programs.
Meanwhile, the association has said new tax incentives and other tax provisions would also help encourage U.S. manufacturing competitiveness and investment. As an example, one board member pointed to provisions in the CHIPS and Science Act, which allocates over $52 billion for domestic semiconductor research, development, manufacturing and workplace development and provides tax credits to encourage investments in chip manufacturing.
Three areas of tax policy that are important for manufacturers are the research and development (R&D) tax credit, the ability to expense R&D and capital investments and business interest deductions, Timmons said during the call.
Additionally, the NAM has called for expanding and making permanent the tax deduction for business income earned "through a pass-through entity" and for keeping tax rates for profits "low and competitive."
U.S. stocks were moving whipsawing overnight despite evidence investors were nervous as expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike would become a reality Wednesday on the second day of the central bank’s monthly meeting.
On Monday, Wall Street indexes swayed between modest gains and losses for much of the day before a burst of buying in the final hour of trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, climbing back from a 0.9% slide. It closed at 3,899.89. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% to 31,019.68 and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8% to 11,535.02.
Technology stocks, retailers, banks and industrial companies helped lift the market. Apple rose 2.5%, Home Depot gained 1.6%, Bank of America rose 1.7% and United Airlines closed 3.3% higher. Health care and real estate stocks fell, tempering gains elsewhere in the market. Pfizer fell 1.3% and Welltower slid 2.2%.
The yield on the 2-year Treasury, which tends to follow expectations for Fed action, rose to 3.94% from 3.87% late Friday. The 10-year yield, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 3.49% from 3.45%.
Smaller company stocks also gained ground.
The Russell 2000 closed 0.8% higher.
The U.S. market is coming off of its worst week in three months following a surprisingly hot report on inflation and big companies, including FedEx, warning about worsening trends in the economy.
Investors will get another update on the housing sector Wednesday when the National Association of Realtors releases August figures for sales of previously occupied homes.
Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates climbed above 6% last week for the first time since the housing crash of 2008. The higher rates could make an already tight housing market even more expensive for American homebuyers.
Meanwhile, Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday.
Japan reported that its consumer inflation jumped in August to 3.0%, its highest level since November 1991 but well below the 8% plus readings in the U.S. Core inflation excluding volatile fresh food prices climbed 2.8%.
The Bank of Japan is set to have a two-day monetary policy meeting later this week, although analysts expect the central bank to stick to its easy monetary policy.
“Expectations are that easy monetary policies are to remain in the upcoming meeting this week. The BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda previously mentioned that he wanted to see a ‘stable and sustainable rise’ in both wages and prices before considering any policy shift,” Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG in Singapore, said in a report.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.4% to finish at 27,688.42. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.3% to 6,806.40. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.6% to 2,368.52. In China, where the loan prime rate was kept unchanged, the Shanghai Composite added nearly 0.1% to 3,118.36. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 1.0% to 18,753.53.
Oil prices steadied on Tuesday on concerns that further U.S. interest rate hikes this week to tame inflation will curb economic growth and fuel demand in the world's biggest oil consumer.
Brent crude futures for November settlement fell 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $91.93 a barrel by 0659 GMT.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was at $85.60 a barrel, down 13 cents, or 0.2%. The October contract will expire on Tuesday and the more active November contract was at $85.15, down 21 cents, or 0.3%.
The dollar remained firm below a two-decade high versus major peers on Tuesday, ahead of a slew of central bank meetings around the world this week led by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is likely to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points to rein in inflation.
The stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated oil more expensive for buyers using other currencies and the expected rate increases have increased concerns that the tightening could trigger a global recession.
"Oil prices have been sliding in a downtrend since mid-June, and recession fears and a slowdown in growth in China are still the major bearish factors in general," said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.
While other major economies are tightening, China, the world's second-largest oil user, on Tuesday left its benchmark lending rates unchanged as it tries to balance supporting its sluggish economic growth against the weakening yuan.
The impasse over a revival of the Iran nuclear deal is also continuing to keep that country's exports from fully returning to the market. Russia said on Monday that unresolved issues remained in the negotiations while France's foreign minister said that it was up to Tehran to make a decision as the window to find a solution was closing.
However, they are signs that higher oil prices this year are curbing demand. U.S. vehicle travel in July fell 3.3% from a year earlier, dropping for a second month.
