STOCK MARKET NEWS: Stocks, oil, crypto higher, gas unchanged, diesel higher ahead of opening bell
Chinese moves on monetary prices result in higher oil prices. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
Cryptocurrency prices for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin were all higher early Monday.
At approximately 4:45 a.m. ET, Bitcoin was trading at nearly $19,285 (+0.06%), or higher by $12.
For the week, Bitcoin was trading lower by nearly 0.85%. For the month, the cryptocurrency was lower by nearly 2.5%.
Ethereum was trading at approximately $1,310 (+0.35%), or higher by more than $4.5.
For the week, Ethereum was trading lower by more than 1.15%. For the month, it was trading lower by approximately 8.6%.
Dogecoin was trading at $0.059293 (+0.61%), or higher by approximately $0.000357.
For the week, Dogecoin was lower by nearly 5.25%. For the month, the crypto was lower by nearly 2.45%.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline was unchanged early Monday morning, AAA reported.
The nationwide price for a gallon of regular gasoline on Sunday and Monday was $3.888. Saturday's price was $3.892.
A week ago, gasoline sold for $3.919 per gallon. A month ago, that same gallon of gasoline nationwide was $3.682. A year ago, gasoline sold for $3.319 nationwide.
Gas hit an all-time high of $5.016 on June 14, approximately 18 weeks ago.
Meanwhile, diesel's price rose to $5.284 early Monday morning. On Sunday, a gallon of diesel cost $5.271 per gallon.
A week ago, diesel sold for $5.064 per gallon. A month ago, that same gallon of diesel nationwide sold for $4.965. A year ago, diesel was selling for $3.538 per gallon nationwide.
An Indianapolis, Indiana, Starbucks location in the city’s downtown area is the latest to close due to public safety concerns, setting off confusion among some business owners and community members who say they have not seen crime concerns.
"We were not made aware of any type of safety concerns," Commander Phil Burton with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Downtown District told Fox 59.
"We’re doing everything that we can to ensure the safety of those that actually live, work, and visit downtown, so it really comes as an unfortunate incident, Starbucks not reaching out to myself as the commander, let alone my community relations sergeant or any officer for that matter."
The location at Monument Circle will close as of Oct. 28, according to local reports. A Starbucks spokesperson confirmed the closure to Fox 59, explaining the company’s "first priority is to make sure our partners are safe at work."
"We routinely review the partner and customer experience in our stores to see if the store is thriving, partners (employees) are feeling supported, and that we are meeting customer needs. Our local leaders are, and have always been, empowered to use the many resources at their disposal to modify store operations and create the best experience for our communities. But when necessary, we will make the decision to close a store," the spokesperson said.
"Our first priority is to make sure our partners are safe at work. We will continue to work to make sure that partners can focus on crafting exquisite beverages and creating connections in a safe, warm, and welcoming environment."
"Yes, downtown is very safe," Burton told WRTV. "Downtown crime accounts for only about 5% of all the total crime throughout the city of Indianapolis."Business owners who operate near the Starbucks location expressed shock over the closure, saying they don’t have concerns over crime."I have police come in, not only as customers, but they come in every morning every day just to say hi and see how we’re doing. For me, I don’t have concerns with my safety or my staff’s safety because we do have protocols in place," Kim Nething, the owner of candy and soda shop Rocket Fizz, told the outlet.
Burton called the closure "unfortunate" and lamented that the chain did not speak with police about any concerns before a decision to close was made.
One call has been made to police from Starbucks in all of 2022, according to Fox 59, for a report of theft and battery of an employee. The suspect was arrested in the case.
The manager of nearby soup shop, Soupremacy, echoed Nething that she, too, does not have safety concerns for her staff.
"I don’t feel unsafe. I believe that you know, we do have a lot of homeless down here, but they pretty much stay to their selves," Chrystal Chadwick said. "We don’t have a lot of people coming in asking to use the restroom. If they do, they buy something; I let them use the restroom."
"I personally just came off the streets myself not long ago, so I know what it feels like to be out there," Chadwick shared.
Republican members of the city council, however, sounded the alarm after the announcement, calling on city leaders to address crime issues before they potentially spiral.
"For years now, we have been saying that this city needs to get serious about public safety, and now businesses are closing on Monument Circle because we cannot keep it safe. It is time for the prosecutor, mayor, and council to come together to try to fix this problem before it gets worse. We cannot wait to act," Brian Mowery, a member of the Indianapolis-Marion County City-County Council, wrote in a statement on behalf of himself and four other Republican council members, according to local outlet WISH.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|I:DJI
|$29,634.83
|-,403.89
|-1.34
|SP500
|$3,583.07
|-86.84
|-2.37
|I:COMP
|$10,321.39
|-,327.76
|-3.08
U.S. stocks were higher early Monday morning as U.S. consumers’ expectations for inflation signaled the Federal Reserve may keep aggressively raising interest rates, although that strategy raises the risks of a recession.
Stocks ended last week with a broad slide, wiping out earlier gains. The S&P 500 fell 2.4% on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% and the Nasdaq composite ended 3.1% lower. Both indexes also turned lower after marching higher in early trading. The Russell 2000 gave up 2.7%.
The Fed has already raised its benchmark interest rate five times this year, with the last three increases by three-quarters of a percentage point. Wall Street expects another raise of three-quarters of a percentage point at its next meeting in November.
Investors have also been focusing on the latest earnings reports. Stocks fell to start the week last week, but early Thursday, after data showed inflation rose more than expected in September, but then surged to finish the day higher.
Thursday marked the first time the Dow industrials both fell at least 500 points and rose at least 800 points in a single trading day, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
Outsize moves both to the upside and downside show just how jittery investors have gotten this year. Inflation has remained uncomfortably high, despite the Fed raising rates at the fastest pace since the early 1980s. Economic growth is also slowing.
Meanwhile, Asian shares were mixed Monday as investors kept their eyes on the weeklong Communist Party congress in China.
Benchmarks dropped in Tokyo, Sydney and Hong Kong, but they recovered in afternoon trading in Seoul and Shanghai. Mumbai gained.
The meeting in China, which opened Sunday, is expected to reappoint Xi Jinping as leader for the next five years, reaffirming his grip on power and stronger state control over the economy. Analyst expect no change to the “zero-COVID policy.” “
Fresh updates from China’s Party Congress are being scrutinized, with the emphasis on technological advancement and national security seemingly brought up as high priorities for China’s longer-term direction.
Further de-coupling from U.S. technology seems to be the story,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 1.2% in afternoon trading to 26,775.79. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped 1.4% to 6,664.40. South Korea's Kospi rebounded to gain 0.3% to 2,219.71. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.2% to 16,561.97, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.5% to 3,086.38. In Mumbai, the Sensex gained 0.5%.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|XOM
|$99.19
|-2.68
|-2.63
|CVX
|$160.14
|-5.14
|-3.11
|USO
|$70.17
|-2.35
|-3.24
Oil prices rose on Monday after China rolled over liquidity measures to help its pandemic-hit economy, igniting hopes for a better fuel demand outlook from the world's top crude importer.
Brent crude futures rose 81 cents, or 0.88%, to $92.44 a barrel by 0642 GMT, recovering from a 6.4% fall last week.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $86.33 a barrel, up 72 cents, or 0.84%, after a 7.6% decline last week.
China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans while keeping the interest rate unchanged for a second month on Monday.
Analysts said the full rollover is a signal that the central bank would continue to maintain loose monetary policy. The country also vowed to greatly increase domestic energy supply capacity and step up risk controls in key commodities including coal, oil and gas, and electricity, a senior National Energy Administration official said on Monday.
China will further increase reserve capacities for key commodities, another state official told a news conference in Beijing.
Oil found support from a combination of factors, including Chinese President Xi Jinping's comments at the Party Congress that reassured accommodative policies for the economy, a positive sign for demand outlook, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.
China is expected to release trade and economic data this week. Although its third-quarter GDP growth could rebound from the previous quarter, President Xi's stringent COVID-19 policy has the world's No. 2 economy facing what will most likely be its worst performing year in almost half a century.
Looking ahead, oil prices are expected to remain volatile as production cuts by OPEC+ will tighten supplies ahead of the European Union embargo on Russian oil, while a strong U.S. dollar and further interest rate increases from the U.S. Federal Reserve limit price gains.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday inflation had become "pernicious" and difficult to arrest, and warranted continued "frontloading" through larger increases of three-quarters of a percentage point.
Member states of the Organization of the Production Exporting Countries and their allies, including Russia, lined up on Sunday to endorse the steep production cut agreed to this month after the White House, stepping up a war of words with Saudi Arabia, accused Riyadh of coercing other nations into supporting the move.
OPEC+ pledged on Oct. 5 to cut output by 2 million barrels per day, which will lead to an actual drop of about 1 million bpd as some members are already producing below their targets.
Despite this, top exporter Saudi Arabia will keep exports to key Asia markets steady in November.
Live Coverage begins here