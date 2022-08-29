STOCK MARKET NEWS: Powell inflation remarks still drag markets, oil, diesel higher, gas lower
Investors remain nervous after Powell remarks cast pall over markets. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
Cryptocurrency prices were mixed early Monday, with Bitcoin and Ethereum edging higher, while Dogecoin was moving lower.
At approximately 4:30 a.m. ET, Bitcoin was trading at more than $19,875 (+1.26%), or higher by about $255.
For the week, Bitcoin was trading lower by more than 8.85%. For the month, the cryptocurrency was lower, losing more than 17.6%.
Ethereum was trading at approximately $1,450 (+1.22%), or higher by more than $18.50.
For the week, Ethereum was trading lower by about 11.4%. For the month, it was trading lower by nearly 16.85%.
Dogecoin was trading at $0.061724 (-0.29%), or lower by approximately $0.000181.
For the week, Dogecoin was lower by more than 10.8%. For the month, the crypto was lower by nearly 10.4%.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline slipped slightly on Monday to $3.85. On Sunday, the nationwide price of a gallon of regular gasoline sold for $3.853, according to AAA. Saturday's price was $3.857.
The price of a gallon of gasoline a week ago was $3.901. A month ago, that same gallon of gasoline sold for $4.255. A year ago, gasoline was $3.148.
Gas has been on the decline since hitting a high of $5.016 on June 14, nearly 11 weeks ago.
Meanwhile, the price of a gallon of diesel rose to $5.057. On Sunday, that same gallon of diesel sold for $5.05.
Last week, a gallon of diesel sold for $4.977 Last month, a gallon of diesel sold for $5.319 and last year, a gallon of diesel sold for $3.276.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said Sunday she’s "very worried" that measures taken by the Federal Reserve to tame inflation are going to put "millions" of Americans out of work.
During an appearance on CNN’s "State of the Union," Warren said she’s concerned that the Fed’s continued raising of interest rates could "tip" the country into a recession.
"I am very worried about this, because the causes of inflation, things like the fact that COVID is still shutting down parts of the economy around the world, that we still have supply chain kinks, that we still have a war going on in Ukraine that drives up the cost of energy and that we still have these giant corporations that are engaging in price gouging," she said.
"There is nothing in raising the interest rates, nothing in Jerome Powell’s tool bag that deals directly with those, and he has admitted as much in congressional hearings when I've asked him about it," she continued.
"Do you know what's worse than high prices and a strong economy? It's high prices and millions of people out of work. I'm very worried that the Fed is going to tip this economy into recession."
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday delivered a stark message on the state of the U.S. economy at the annual central bank gathering in Wyoming: Inflation remains painfully high, and cooling it will require forceful action that could soon bring "pain" to households and businesses nationwide.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|I:DJI
|$32,283.40
|-1,008.38
|-3.03
|SP500
|$4,057.66
|-,141.46
|-3.37
|I:COMP
|$12,141.71
|-,497.56
|-3.94
U.S. stocks were lower overnight following remarks Friday by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaling higher interest rates for a longer period of time to try and tamp down inflation even as disappointed investors hoped the central bank would begin to ease rates to help the economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 1,000 points Friday after Powell’s vow to keep pressing the fight against inflation, even at the expense of economic growth.
In the highly anticipated speech, Powell said the Fed must continue raising interest rates and keep them high until inflation is under control. His comments disappointed investors who had hoped inflation had peaked and the Fed would shift from raising rates to lowering them sometime next year.
Friday's selloff capped off two consecutive weeks of losses for major stock indexes and largely wiped out the market's gains since late July. Technology stocks that were flying high earlier this summer took a particular beating, with Amazon.com and Netflix both falling more than 4% for the day.
The Dow shed 1,008.38 points, or 3%, to 32283.40, the blue-chip index's biggest one-day drop since May. The S&P 500 fell 141.46 points, or 3.4%, to 4057.66. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite slid 497.56 points, or 3.9%, to 12141.71.
The indexes were little changed ahead of the speech, then steadily declined throughout the session, with losses accelerating into the closing bell.
All three indexes declined more than 4% for the week, following an up-and-down ride in which investors weighed worries over Fed tightening against economic data that pointed to underlying strength in the U.S. economy.
Powell's comments at the Fed's summit in Jackson Hole, Wyo., highlighted how the central bank is preparing to shift from a phase of rapid and large rate increases to potentially one in which it focuses on reaching an interest-rate level that slows hiring, spending and growth, then holds at that level for some time.
Meanwhile, Asian shares declined Monday.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 2.7% in afternoon trading to 27,881.87. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 2.0% to 6,965.50. South Korea's Kospi slipped 2.2% to 2,427.28. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slid 0.8% to 20,004.49, while the Shanghai Composite recouped earlier losses to inch up less than 0.1% at 3,237.82.
“The risk-off mood is playing out in the Asia’s session today as well, as bearish sentiments follow through with the sell-off in Wall Street to end last week while U.S. futures continue to suggest no reprieve into the new week,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.
Also weighing on regional sentiments are China's economic data over the weekend, which seem to indicate a strong recovery will take time. China's January-July industrial profits sank 1.1% from a year ago, amid fresh COVID-19 restrictions.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|USO
|$75.85
|-0.65
|-0.85
|CVX
|$163.41
|-1.21
|-0.74
|XOM
|$97.87
|-1.22
|-1.23
Oil prices rose 1% on Monday, as expectations that OPEC would cut output if needed to support prices, coupled with conflict in Libya and rising demand amid soaring natural gas prices in Europe, helped offset a dire outlook for U.S. growth.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 45 cents, or 0.48%, to $93.51 a barrel by 0632 GMT, adding to a gain of 2.5% last week. Brent crude futures rose 16 cents, or 0.16%, to $101.15 a barrel, extending last week's gain of 4.4%.
"Oil prices are inching higher on hopes of a production cut from OPEC and its allies to restore market balance in response to the revival of Iran's nuclear deal," said Sugandha Sachdeva, vice president of commodity research at Religare Broking.
Strong U.S. oil exports and a bigger-than-expected draw of oil inventory in the last couple of weeks have also eased some demand concerns amid slowdown fears, Sachdeva added.
Oil prices have been buoyed by hints from Saudi Arabia and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, that they could cut output to balance the market.
The United Arab Emirates is aligned with Saudi thinking on output policy, a source told Reuters on Friday, while the Omani oil ministry also said it supported OPEC+ efforts to maintain market stability.
Sources said last week OPEC would consider cutting output to offset any increase from Iran, should oil sanctions be lifted if Tehran agrees to revive a nuclear deal.
Live Coverage begins here