Stock futures retreat after gains amid Russia-Ukraine volatility: LIVE UPDATES

Nasdaq higher, Dow, S&P remain lower as US sanctions on Russia expanded

Symbol Price Change %Change I:DJI $32,690.16 -441.60 -1.33% SP500 $4,209.58 -15.92 -0.38% I:COMP $13,159.54 +122.06 +0.94% MSFT $286.74 +6.47 +2.31% AAPL $159.25 -0.82 -0.51% TSLA $761.74 -2.30 -0.30%

Stocks curb some losses as President Biden announces expanded sanctions on Russia.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down over 400 points, back from an 800-point deficit, while the S&P 500 fell trimmed losses to 0.4%.

The Dow and S&P are now in bear markets, off 10% from the most recent peak.

The Nasdaq Composite was firmly higher by 1% in a stunning reversal, with Microsoft Tesla and Apple heavily traded.