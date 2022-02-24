Stock futures retreat after gains amid Russia-Ukraine volatility: LIVE UPDATES
U.S. stock futures retreated after Wall Street's wild ride in which all three major averages clawed back from steep losses to end with gains.
With extreme market volatility in the U.S. stock market, mutual fund companies are working to keep clients calm...
|I:DJI
|$33,223.83
|+92.07
|+0.28%
|SP500
|$4,288.70
|+63.20
|+1.50%
|I:COMP
|$13,473.59
|+436.10
|+3.35%
FOX Business contributor Gary Kaltbaum and Liberty Oilfield Services CEO Chris Wright break down Thursday's wild market moves on "The Claman Countdown."
U.S. stocks curb losses in choppy session as volatility spikes...
|I:DJI
|$32,690.16
|-441.60
|-1.33%
|SP500
|$4,209.58
|-15.92
|-0.38%
|I:COMP
|$13,159.54
|+122.06
|+0.94%
|MSFT
|$286.74
|+6.47
|+2.31%
|AAPL
|$159.25
|-0.82
|-0.51%
|TSLA
|$761.74
|-2.30
|-0.30%
Stocks curb some losses as President Biden announces expanded sanctions on Russia.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down over 400 points, back from an 800-point deficit, while the S&P 500 fell trimmed losses to 0.4%.
The Dow and S&P are now in bear markets, off 10% from the most recent peak.
The Nasdaq Composite was firmly higher by 1% in a stunning reversal, with Microsoft Tesla and Apple heavily traded.
The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) is the main global network that allows financial institutions to send and receive information on international bank transfers.
Cutting a nation's banks from the system can be crippling to an economy.
President Biden was asked why he did not make any mention of Russia being cut off from the SWIFT international banking system in discussing new sanctions. The president says the new sanctions he outlined in his speech will carry "more consequences than SWIFT," adding that banning Russia from SWIFT is "not an option Europe wants to take."
President Biden delivers remarks announcing 'further consequences' the US will impose on Russia for its 'unprovoked and unjustified' attack on Ukraine.
The U.S. government is on high alert for signs of Russian cyberattacks against banks and other financial institutions after Moscow launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, eliciting harsh sanctions from the international community.
The cryptocurrency market is crumbling as Russia has launched a full-scale attack on the Ukraine.
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, tumbled to around the $35,000 per coin level. Meanwhile, rivals Ethereum and Dogecoin fell in sympathy trading at the $2,400 and 11 cent per coin levels.
U.S. stocks plunged Thursday before curbing some of the losses as Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his along-anticipated military operation in Ukraine sending investors out of risk and into safety.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 700 points or 2%, while the S&P 500 fell over 1% The Dow and S&P are now in bear markets, off 10% from the most recent peak.
|I:DJI
|$32,442.56
|-689.20
|-2.08%
|SP500
|$4,171.60
|-53.90
|-1.28%
|I:COMP
|$12,980.07
|-57.42
|-0.44%
|MSFT
|$283.09
|+2.82
|+1.01%
|TSLA
|$754.63
|-9.41
|-1.23%
|AAPL
|$157.25
|-2.82
|-1.76%
The Nasdaq Composite turned marginally, before reversing course, with Microsoft Tesla and Apple heavily traded.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has turned higher in volatile session...
FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses the economic disruption the U.S. can face as Russia moves forward with an invasion of Ukraine.
|BITO
|$23.61
|-0.18
|-0.76%
|GCC
|$23.24
|+0.15
|+0.65%
|MSTR
|$365.03
|-12.67
|-3.35%
|COIN
|$172.74
|-4.02
|-2.27%
Bitcoin tumbles, dragging down other cryptos as investors sell riskier assets
US stocks tumbled across the board as oil, gold moved higher.
|CVX
|$135.55
|+3.15
|+2.38%
|XOM
|$76.77
|+0.31
|+0.41%
|HAL
|$31.68
|+0.22
|+0.70%
Russia invasion of Ukraine spikes oil as investors weigh actions.
Britain's biggest domestic lender Lloyds said on Thursday it was on "heightened alert" for cyberattacks from Russia as the crisis in Ukraine has worsened.
"We've been on heightened alert... internally around our cyber risk controls and we've been focused on this now for quite a while," Lloyds CEO Charlie Nunn told reporters after the bank's full-year results.
Preparation for potential cyberattacks was discussed in a meeting between the government and banking industry leaders about Russia on Wednesday, Nunn added. Lloyds has been on heightened alert for the "last couple of months", Nunn said.
The major futures indexes are suggesting a decline of more than 2.4%, or more than 800 points on the Dow.
The price of oil jumped on concern about possible disruption of Russian supplies. U.S. crude is gaining $7.62 to $99.72 per barrel. Brent crude is higher by $8.33 to $105 per barrel. Brent traded at $94.05 the previous session.
U.S. equity futures plunged as Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his along-anticipated military operation in Ukraine. U.S. crude oil and Brent both moved higher. Continue reading
In cryptocurrencies , Bitcoin traded down more than 4% around $35,000, as investors sold risky assets. Bitcoin has recently been trading in concert with the stock market due to concerns about inflation and upcoming interest rate moves by the Federal Reserve.
The U.S. economy is facing the worst labor shortage in close to a century, according to new research, raising the prospect of prolonged higher-than-usual inflation.
Goldman Sachs economists, led by Jan Hatzius, estimated that there is a shortage of 4.6 million workers in the U.S. Continue reading
