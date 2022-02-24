Expand / Collapse search
Stock futures retreat after gains amid Russia-Ukraine volatility: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

26Posts
U.S. stock futures trade lower as of 10pm ET

U.S. Stock Futures

U.S. stock futures retreated after Wall Street's wild ride in which all three major averages clawed back from steep losses to end with gains.

Posted by Ken Martin
Breaking News

U.S. stock futures fall as 6pm ET trading begins...

U.S. Stock Futures

U.S. stock futures retreated after Wall Street's wild ride in which all three major averages clawed back from steep losses to end with gains.

SymbolPriceChange%Change
I:DJI$33,223.83+92.07+0.28%
SP500$4,288.70 +63.20+1.50%
I:COMP$13,473.59+436.10+3.35%

Posted by FOX Business Team

Can US turn Russia's energy strength into its Achilles heel?

FOX Business contributor Gary Kaltbaum and Liberty Oilfield Services CEO Chris Wright break down Thursday's wild market moves on "The Claman Countdown."

Posted by FOX Business Team
Breaking News

DOW in the green

U.S. Stocks

Posted by FOX Business Team
Breaking News

S&P joins Nasdaq turns higher...

U.S. Stocks

U.S. stocks curb losses in choppy session as volatility spikes...

Posted by FOX Business Team

Nasdaq higher, Dow, S&P remain lower as US sanctions on Russia expanded

SymbolPriceChange%Change
I:DJI$32,690.16-441.60-1.33%
SP500$4,209.58-15.92-0.38%
I:COMP$13,159.54+122.06+0.94%
MSFT$286.74+6.47+2.31%
AAPL$159.25-0.82-0.51%
TSLA$761.74-2.30 -0.30%

Stocks curb some losses as President Biden announces expanded sanctions on Russia.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down over 400 points, back from an 800-point deficit, while the S&P 500 fell trimmed losses to 0.4%. 

The Dow and S&P are now in bear markets, off 10% from the most recent peak. 

The Nasdaq Composite was firmly higher by 1% in a stunning reversal, with Microsoft Tesla and Apple heavily traded. 

Posted by FOX Business Team

What is SWIFT and how could it clip Putin's financial wings?

Russia's President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow, Russia on February 22, 2022. (Photo by Kremlin Press Service/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Photo by Kremlin Press Service/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) is the main global network that allows financial institutions to send and receive information on international bank transfers. 

Cutting a nation's banks from the system can be crippling to an economy.

Posted by FOX Business Team

Biden: Russia not being booted from SWIFT at this point

President Biden was asked why he did not make any mention of Russia being cut off from the SWIFT international banking system in discussing new sanctions. The president says the new sanctions he outlined in his speech will carry "more consequences than SWIFT," adding that banning Russia from SWIFT is "not an option Europe wants to take."

Posted by FOX Business Team

Biden announces further economic sanctions against Russia

Posted by FOX Business Team
Breaking News

President Biden delivers remarks on Russia's 'unprovoked and unjustified' attack on Ukraine

President Biden delivers remarks announcing 'further consequences' the US will impose on Russia for its 'unprovoked and unjustified' attack on Ukraine.

Posted by FOX Business Team

US braces for Russian cyberattacks in wake of Ukrainian invasion

Putin speaks as he attends the G20 summit via videoconference in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

The U.S. government is on high alert for signs of Russian cyberattacks against banks and other financial institutions after Moscow launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, eliciting harsh sanctions from the international community.

Posted by FOX Business Team

Bitcoin, cryptos collapse amid Russian Ukraine invasion

The cryptocurrency market is crumbling as Russia has launched a full-scale attack on the Ukraine.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, tumbled to around the $35,000 per coin level. Meanwhile, rivals Ethereum and Dogecoin fell in sympathy trading at the $2,400 and 11 cent per coin levels.  

Posted by FOX Business Team
Developing Story

Dow drops 700 points, Brent oil tops $100 as Russia-Ukraine roils markets

U.S. stocks plunged Thursday before curbing some of the losses as Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his along-anticipated military operation in Ukraine sending investors out of risk and into safety. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 700 points or 2%, while the S&P 500 fell over 1% The Dow and S&P are now in bear markets, off 10% from the most recent peak. 

SymbolPriceChange%Change
I:DJI$32,442.56-689.20-2.08%
SP500$4,171.60-53.90-1.28%
I:COMP$12,980.07-57.42-0.44%
MSFT$283.09+2.82+1.01%
TSLA$754.63-9.41-1.23%
AAPL$157.25-2.82-1.76%

The Nasdaq Composite turned marginally, before reversing course, with Microsoft Tesla and Apple heavily traded. 

Posted by FOX Business Team

Volatility jumps for U.S. stocks...

CBOE VIX Index

SymbolPriceChange%Change
VIXY$21.53+1.36+6.74%
SP500$4,170.51-54.99-1.30%
I:COMP$12,992.53-44.96-0.34%
I:DJI$32,431.31-700.45-2.11%

The CBOE VIX Index, the so-called, fear gauge, jumped above 30 in a sign investors are seeking out protection against a falling market...

Posted by FOX Business Team

Varney on financial fallout of Russia invading Ukraine: Your 401k has taken another big hit

FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses the economic disruption the U.S. can face as Russia moves forward with an invasion of Ukraine.

Posted by FOX Business Team
Breaking News

Bitcoin slides to $35,000 level, related crypto ETFs + crypto companies in the crosshairs

SymbolPriceChange%Change
BITO$23.61-0.18-0.76%
GCC$23.24+0.15+0.65%
MSTR$365.03-12.67-3.35%
COIN$172.74-4.02-2.27%

Cryptocurrency pricing

Bitcoin tumbles, dragging down other cryptos as investors sell riskier assets

Posted by FOX Business Team
Breaking News

Gold jumps to highest in a year

Gold Prices

SymbolPriceChange%Change
NEW$2.21+0.07+3.27%
GOLD$22.83+0.07+0.31%

In a flight to safety, gold jumps to the highest level in over a year, over $1,900 an ounce...

Posted by FOX Business Team

Dow futures down over 800 points...

US Stock Futures

US stocks tumbled across the board as oil, gold moved higher.

Posted by FOX Business Team
Breaking News

US oil nears $100 per barrel

SymbolPriceChange%Change
CVX$135.55+3.15+2.38%
XOM$76.77+0.31+0.41%
HAL$31.68+0.22+0.70%

US Oil 7am ET

Russia invasion of Ukraine spikes oil as investors weigh actions.

Posted by FOX Business Team

Lloyds on 'heightened alert' for Russian cyberattacks on banks, CEO says

A man walks out of Lloyd's of London's headquarters in the City of London.

Britain's biggest domestic lender Lloyds said on Thursday it was on "heightened alert" for cyberattacks from Russia as the crisis in Ukraine has worsened.

"We've been on heightened alert... internally around our cyber risk controls and we've been focused on this now for quite a while," Lloyds CEO Charlie Nunn told reporters after the bank's full-year results.

Preparation for potential cyberattacks was discussed in a meeting between the government and banking industry leaders about Russia on Wednesday, Nunn added. Lloyds has been on heightened alert for the "last couple of months", Nunn said.

Posted by FOX Business Team

Stock futures tumble, oil surges as Russia launches full-scale attack in Ukraine

A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

The major futures indexes are suggesting a decline of more than 2.4%, or more than 800 points on the Dow.

The price of oil jumped on concern about possible disruption of Russian supplies. U.S. crude is gaining $7.62 to $99.72 per barrel. Brent crude is higher by $8.33 to $105 per barrel. Brent traded at $94.05 the previous session.

Posted by FOX Business Team

Stock futures dive, oil surges as Russia invades Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin announces decision to invade Ukraine. (FOX News)

U.S. equity futures plunged as Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his along-anticipated military operation in Ukraine. U.S. crude oil and Brent both moved higher. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Bitcoin trades around $35,000

An illustration of Bitcoins. (iStock)

In cryptocurrencies , Bitcoin traded down more than 4% around $35,000, as investors sold risky assets. Bitcoin has recently been trading in concert with the stock market due to concerns about inflation and upcoming interest rate moves by the Federal Reserve.

Posted by Ken Martin

US facing worst worker shortage since WW2, Goldman says

Potential employees at a job fair. (Getty)

The U.S. economy is facing the worst labor shortage in close to a century, according to new research, raising the prospect of prolonged higher-than-usual inflation.  

Goldman Sachs economists, led by Jan Hatzius, estimated that there is a shortage of 4.6 million workers in the U.S. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Live Coverage begins here