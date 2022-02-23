Stock futures dive, oil surges as Russia invades Ukraine

U.S. equity futures are falling following an address Wednesday evening from Russian President Vladimir Putin saying he has decided to green light military operations in Ukraine.

"I’ve made the decision to conduct a special military operation," Putin said. "Our analysis has concluded that our confrontation with these [Ukrainian] forces in inevitable."

The major futures indexes are suggesting a decline of more than 2.2%, or more than 700 points on the Dow.

The price of oil is rising. U.S. crude is gaining $4.23 to $96.34 per barrel. Brent crude is higher by $4.54 to $101 per barrel.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank 1.8%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong tumbled 2.9% and China's Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.9%.

Gold is trading higher by 1.8% at $1,945.

The 10-Year Treasury yield is at 1.87%.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin traded down more than 6% around $34,000.

An advisor to Ukrainian Interior Minister Armenian Avakov tells Fox News that the full-scale invasion has begun.

According to the advisor, there have been missile strikes on Kiev, airfields have been hit by shelling, and there have been reports of explosions in Kiev, Kharkiv, Berdyanks, Odessa, and Zhytomyr.

There have also been reports of an amphibious landing in Odessa, while the Ukrainian representative to the United Nations said that Russia confirmed they have begun an invasion of Ukraine.