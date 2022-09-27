STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow futures point higher after closing in bear market
Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures head higher after Dow closed in bear market Monday, ahead of new data on consumer confidence, home prices, new single-family home sales and durable goods orders
Durable goods orders fell 0.2%, less than economists had predicted, while core capital goods orders jump much more than expected rising 1.3%.
American families are expected to face a uptick in rising heating bills this winter by oover 17% with costs for home heating oil and natural gas seeing even bigger hikes
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|I:DJI
|$29,260.81
|-,329.60
|-1.11
U.S. stocks are attempting to stabilize after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed in bear market territory, down 20% from its January peak, as investors assess the likelihood of a deeper recession.
Investors will digest four pieces of data Tuesday: consumer confidence, home prices, new single-family home sales and durable goods orders.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed in a bear market Monday, down 20% from its record high in January.
Live updates from Monday's market action can be found here.
