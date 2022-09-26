STOCK MARKET NEWS: Futures weak, British pound plunge, gasoline on the rise

Stock futures trade lower to start the week

U.S. equity futures traded lower on Monday. following another brutal week for stocks.

The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.1% when trading begins on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday briefly hit a bear market before bouncing back slightly from a 700-point drop. The average is now sitting at the lowest level since November 2020. This as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite wrapped the second straight week of losses, retreating to June lows.

Oil prices fell for a second day on Monday on fears of lower fuel demand from an expected global recession sparked by rising worldwide interest rates and as a surging U.S. dollar limits the ability of non-dollar consumers to purchase crude.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded around $77.00 a barrel.

Brent crude futures traded around $85.00 a barrel.

Asian shares tumbled and the British pound sank further on Monday, reflecting pessimism over efforts by central banks around the world to curb inflation.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 2.6%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gave up 0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite lost 1.2%.

Wall Street ended last week with widespread selling, leaving major indexes with their fifth loss in six weeks.

The S&P 500 sank 1.7% on Friday, to 3,693.23, its fourth straight drop. The Dow, which at one point was down more than 800 points, lost 486.27 points, or 1.6%, to close at 29,590.41. The Nasdaq fell 1.8% to 10,867.93.