STOCK MARKET NEWS: Futures slip, Powell speaks, Goldman rate outlook

Stock futures cautious following rally

U.S. equity futures were searching for direction on Thursday following a rally.

Oil prices rebounded Thursday morning after dropping below key technical support levels in the previous session.

U.S. crude futures were trading around $82.00 per barrel.

Brent crude futures trading around $88.00 per barrel after closing at their lowest since early February in the previous session.

Traders will be listening to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell when he appears at the Cato Institute's annual monetary conference. The event will highlight a conversation with Powell on monetary policy.

On the economic docket will be the latest jobless claims figures.

In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 2.3%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 1.0% and China's Shanghai Composite fell 0.3%.

Investors are also watching for what may happen on interest rates at the European Central Bank's meeting.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 1.8%, its biggest single-day gain in four weeks, with roughly 95% of the stocks in the benchmark index closing higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 2.1%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other loans, was at 3.26% Thursday morning.