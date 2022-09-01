STOCK MARKET NEWS: Job growth falls below expectations, U.S. looks to move past coal

Hawaii makes history implementing coal ban

Hawaii closed its final coal-powered power plant Thursday as the state pushes to become exclusively powered via renewable energy by the year 2045.

In a statement, Gov. David Ige said he was encouraged to take the AES Corporation coal plant offline to reduce his state’s greenhouse gas emissions.

"It really is about reducing greenhouse gases," Ige told The Associated Press. "And this coal facility is one of the largest emitters. Taking it offline means that we'll stop the 1.5 million metric tons of greenhouse gases that were emitted annually."

Hawaii's Chief Energy Officer Scott Glenn described the situation as dire: "We are already feeling the effects of climate change. It’s not fair or right to ask other nations or states to act on our behalf if we are not willing and able to do it ourselves. If we don’t, we drown."