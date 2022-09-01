STOCK MARKET NEWS: Job growth falls below expectations, U.S. looks to move past coal
General Motors plans to boost electric car manufacturing, Hawaii becomes first state to enact coal ban, job growth and hiring slows. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
Hawaii closed its final coal-powered power plant Thursday as the state pushes to become exclusively powered via renewable energy by the year 2045.
In a statement, Gov. David Ige said he was encouraged to take the AES Corporation coal plant offline to reduce his state’s greenhouse gas emissions.
"It really is about reducing greenhouse gases," Ige told The Associated Press. "And this coal facility is one of the largest emitters. Taking it offline means that we'll stop the 1.5 million metric tons of greenhouse gases that were emitted annually."
Hawaii's Chief Energy Officer Scott Glenn described the situation as dire: "We are already feeling the effects of climate change. It’s not fair or right to ask other nations or states to act on our behalf if we are not willing and able to do it ourselves. If we don’t, we drown."
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen joined Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey in the capital city of Taipei on Thursday to celebrate their tech partnership. The event was highlighted by the announcement of a $12 billion chip manufacturing plant a Taiwan company intends to build in Arizona.
"In the face of authoritarian expansionism and the challenges of the post-pandemic era, Taiwan seeks to bolster cooperation with the United States in the semiconductor and other high-tech industries," Tsai said in the presidential palace, Reuters reported.
Ducey’s visit comes as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier to Apple Inc., announced the construction of a $12 billion chip plant in Arizona.
"This will help build more secure and more resilient supply chains. We look forward to jointly producing democracy chips to safeguard the interests of our democratic partners and create greater prosperity," Tsai added at the presidential palace, per the report.
Nvidia shares are down 5% in premarket trading after U.S. officials ordered the company to cease exporting two of its top computing chips for artificial intelligence work to China, hampering a business that accounted for $400 million in sales in the current quarter.
Nvidia said the ban, which affects its A100 and H100 chips designed to speed up machine learning tasks, could interfere with the completion of developing the H100, the company's flagship chip announced earlier this year.
The announcement signals a major escalation of the technology tensions between the United States and China.
Danish jewelry manufacturer Pandora says it's trying to make the U.S. diamond jewelry market more accessible for the average consumer by launching its first collection of lab-created diamonds in the U.S.
Diamonds by Pandora hit the United States and Canadian market this month, offering more cost-effective diamond products for consumers who don't have the means of doling out thousands of dollars on fine jewelry.
Affordable diamonds is the natural next step for the company whose mission has long been to "democratize the jewelry market," Pandora CEO Alexander Lacik told FOX Business.
U.S. equity futures were poised to start the new month the way the old month ended, with losses.
The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.8% when the opening bell rings.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded around $89.00 a barrel. Brent crude futures were around $95.00 a barrel.
Stocks finished the month on a four-session losing streak. For August, the Dow finished down nearly 4.1%, while the S&P and Nasdaq lost 4.2% and 4.6%, respectively.
Traders will be watching a crowded economic docket featuring reports on jobless claims, productivity, manufacturing and construction spending.
In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 declined 1.5%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.8% and China's Shanghai Composite edged down 0.5%.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 31.16 points, 0r 0.8%, to 3,955. The index is down 17% so far this year.
The Nasdaq lost 66.93 points, or 0.6%, to 11,816.20, while the Dow gave up 280.44 points, or 0.9%, to close at 31,510.43.
The latest pullback for stocks came as Treasury yields rose broadly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, rose to 3.20% on Thursday morning.
Bitcoin was trading around $19,000, after gaining in two of the last three days. For the week, Bitcoin was down more than 6%.
For the month, the cryptocurrency was down 15%. Bitcoin is also down more than 56% year-to-date.
Ethereum was trading around $1,500. For the week, Ethereum was off more than 6%.
Dogecoin was trading at 6 cents.
A robot is looking to put "convenience" back in convenience stores as it stocks shelves and learns which products are more desired by customers, placing those in easier-to-reach locations.
The robot, named TX SCARA, currently operates behind refrigerated shelves in FamilyMarts located in Tokyo, Japan, but the Tokyo-based Telexistence, who created the robot, is hoping to push the innovation into other jobs.
"We want to automate all the repetitive jobs and boring jobs done by humans. That is the direction we are going. And the best way to do that is to use the robots," said Chief Executive Jin Tomioka.
TX SCARA and its artificial intelligence system, called "GORDON," knows when and where products need to be placed to better assist customers, according to Telexistence. The hardware uses Nvidia GPUs and allows for remote control over Azure, Microsofts’ cloud computing service.
General Motors' new electric vehicle battery plant in Ohio has started producing cells, which could help customers get federal tax credits.
The plant in Warren, Ohio is part of a joint-venture with LG Energy Solution.
The joint-venture plant is focused on training as it prepares to ramp up manufacturing. A spokeswoman for the venture said it is producing cells but they are not yet being shipped.
They will go into vehicles with GM's Ultium batteries, which currently include Hummer EVs, Chevrolet Silverado EV pickups and the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV.
Eventually, though, the plant should help GM's EVs meet requirements to qualify for a $7,500-per-vehicle federal tax credit.
Live Coverage begins here