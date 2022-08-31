GM venture begins battery cell production at new Ohio factory

General Motors' new electric vehicle battery plant in Ohio has started producing cells, which could help customers get federal tax credits.

The plant in Warren, Ohio is part of a joint-venture with LG Energy Solution.

The joint-venture plant is focused on training as it prepares to ramp up manufacturing. A spokeswoman for the venture said it is producing cells but they are not yet being shipped.

They will go into vehicles with GM's Ultium batteries, which currently include Hummer EVs, Chevrolet Silverado EV pickups and the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV.

GM, LG ENERGY SOLUTION LOOKING AT INDIANA FOR BATTERY PLANT

Eventually, though, the plant should help GM's EVs meet requirements to qualify for a $7,500-per-vehicle federal tax credit.

President Biden recently signed legislation imposing new sourcing rules on battery components and critical minerals that take effect Jan. 1 for electric vehicles to be eligible for the tax credits.

Under the Inflation Reduction Act, electric vehicles and their batteries must be manufactured in North America to get the credit.

TOYOTA INVESTING $5.6B IN US, JAPAN EV BATTERY PRODUCTION

Battery minerals must be mined or recycled on the continent as well, or half the tax credit would be lost. The batteries also can't have any components from China, another difficult hurdle.

The requirements are designed to build a North American supply chain for EVs so the country isn't reliant on China and other overseas countries.

The $2.3 billion, 2.8-million-square-foot battery plant now employs 800 people, and eventually it will have 1,300.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 38.20 -0.95 -2.43%

The companies are considering building a battery cell manufacturing plant in Indiana.

It would be the fourth battery plan developed by the companies' Ultium Cells LLC joint venture.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The others are in Michigan and Tennessee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.