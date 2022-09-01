Expand / Collapse search
Economy

Jobless claims unexpectedly fall to 232,000, lowest since June

Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week

Reshoring Initiative founder Harry Moser provides insight on the manufacturing job growth on 'Making Money with Charles Payne.' video

Why manufacturing jobs are coming back to the US

Reshoring Initiative founder Harry Moser provides insight on the manufacturing job growth on 'Making Money with Charles Payne.'

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly dropped to a two-month low last week, a sign that employers are continuing to hold on to workers in a historically tight labor market.

Figures released Thursday by the Labor Department show that applications for the week ended August 27 fell to 232,000 from the downwardly revised 237,000 recorded a week earlier. That is still above the 2019 pre-pandemic average of 218,000 claims.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.