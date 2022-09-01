Jobless claims unexpectedly fall to 232,000, lowest since June

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly dropped to a two-month low last week, a sign that employers are continuing to hold on to workers in a historically tight labor market.

Figures released Thursday by the Labor Department show that applications for the week ended August 27 fell to 232,000 from the downwardly revised 237,000 recorded a week earlier. That is still above the 2019 pre-pandemic average of 218,000 claims.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.