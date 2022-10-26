STOCK MARKET NEWS: Microsoft profits down as PC sales fall, Union rail workers reject latest deal

Nasdaq futures fall as tech earnings disappoint

U.S. equity futures were trading mixed, as earnings results from some major technology names disappointed.

The major futures indexes suggest a decline of more than 1% on the Nasdaq on weakness in shares of Google's parent company Alphabet and Microsoft.

Alphabet shares were 6% lower in premarket trading after revenue grew 6% to $69.1 billion, but the tally fell short of Wall Street estimates. The growth was the slowest since 2020 as reported by Dow Jones.

Microsoft shares were 5.6% lower in premarket trading after the software giant reported revenue of $50.12 billion, higher than the same-period a year ago and besting Wall Street estimates of $49.6 billion.

Profits, however, fell short at $2.35 per share or $17.56 billion, less than $20.51 a year-ago and short of Wall Street's $2.71 per share target.

Oil prices eased on Wednesday after industry data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded around $84.00, reversing the previous session's gain.

Brent crude futures traded around $92.00 a barrel, after settling 26 cents higher in the previous session.

On the economic agenda, the Census Bureau is expected to say that sales of new single-family homes tumbled 13.9% in September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 585,000.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, slipped to 4.03%.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced 0.7%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 1% and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.8%.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 1.6% 3,859.11. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1% to 31,836.74. The Nasdaq advanced 2.3% to 11,199.12.