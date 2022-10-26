Intel's Mobileye IPO prices above expected range

Intel Corp. priced its self-driving car unit Mobileye Global's initial public offering at $21 a share, a dollar above the top of its targeted range.

Mobileye raised $861 million by selling 41 million shares, valuing the company at roughly $17 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

That value comes in higher than the $15.3 billion that Intel paid for the Mobileye in 2017.

When Intel announced plans to IPO the unit last year, it was looking at a possible value of $50 billion or more.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Intel was expected to price the IPO at or above the top of its $18 to $20 a share range.

The state of the markets has made pricing an IPO tricky.

IPOs in the U.S. had raised only $7.4 billion so far this year, putting 2022 on track to be the worst year for new issues in decades, according to Dealogic.

Mobileye's competition includes Google parent Alphabet's Waymo and Amazon.com's Zoox.

Mobileye is set to start trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the symbol MBLY.