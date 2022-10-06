STOCK MARKET NEWS: Oil gives up gains as Biden seeks help from Venezuela, jobless claims on tap
Federal government set to issue student loan handout applications. Elon Musk teases Twitter future. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
The Biden administration is reportedly gearing up to wind down sanctions against Venezuela’s authoritarian regime, clearing the way for Chevron to resume its oil operations and reopen U.S. and European markets.
People familiar with the proposal told The Wall Street Journal that any sanctions relief wound hinge on talks between the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and the country’s opposition regarding free and fair presidential elections in 2024. So far, such talks have failed to materialize.
Discussions of possible sanctions relief on Venezuela come as President Biden faces mounting political pressure to address rising gas prices ahead of the November midterms. It also comes as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) said it would be cutting oil production by 2 million barrels a day, creating another headache for the president.
Such a deal between the U.S. and Venezuela could potentially enrage critics on all sides. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has asked the U.S. government for details of Chevron’s expanded license request to operate in the country.
Still, it remains to be seen whether a pivot to Venezuela would make alleviate growing fuel costs in the U.S. Once a major oil producer, pumping more than 3.2 million barrels a day in the 1990s, Venezuela’s dilapidated oil industry has been plagued by years of corruption, mismanagement, and environmental degradation, according to reports by oilprice.com.
"The Democrats right now have a harder story to sell on this because sure there's inflation. Sure, there are supply chain issues. But when specifically it comes to oil, they have been so publicly, anti-American oil, that when you start to hear that there's not enough of it, those two dots aren't very hard to connect," Ryan Sitton, a former Texas oil regulator, told FOX Business. "So, Biden is clearly trying to do anything he can do to hold oil prices down, and thereby help keep gasoline prices low, such that it doesn't hit them that hard in the midterms."
President Biden's plan to wipe out as much as $20,000 in federal student loan debt per borrower will require millions of Americans to submit an application that could be available as soon as this week.
The White House has said that the application would open sometime in October and be short and online.
It is unclear exactly when the form will go live. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said this week that "no date has been set," but she confirmed that it's still slated for release this month.
Biden's executive order cancels $10,000 in student loan debt for individual borrowers who earned less than $125,000 in either 2020 or 2021 (or married couples who made less than $250,000 annually in those same years). If a qualifying borrower also received a Pell grant while enrolled in school, they are eligible for up to $20,000 in debt forgiveness.
In the meantime, here is everything that borrowers need to know:
How do I apply for the program?
Because the application is not live, it's still unclear how to apply for the program. However, the Department of Education has said that borrowers will not need to upload any supporting documents or use their Federal Student Aid ID to submit the application.
"Once you submit your application, we’ll review it, determine your eligibility for debt relief and work with your loan servicer(s) to process your relief," the department said in a recent email to borrowers. "We’ll contact you if we need any additional information from you."
Elon Musk may need to find other firms to finance his takeover of Twitter.
Apollo Global Management Inc and Sixth Street Partners, which were looking to provide financing earlier this year, are no longer in talks with the billionaire entrepreneur, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Apollo, Sixth Street and other investors were looking to commit over $1 billion in financing for the deal at the time.
When Musk started having second thoughts about the purchase, the talks ended.
Musk initially proposed the buyout in April, then backtracked in July and changed his mind once again this week.
Musk and Twitter are currently attempting to reach an agreement after months of litigation.
