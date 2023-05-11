Stock Market News: CPI inflation data, debt ceiling looms, Disney on tap

Ford's new muscle truck, Ranger Raptor, made possible by EVs

Ford Motor Co on Wednesday unveiled the latest addition to its muscle truck franchise - a Ranger Raptor midsize pickup with a 405-horsepower engine and a suspension designed for racing across the desert, made possible in part by Ford's electric vehicles.

The Ranger Raptor, and the rest of the new generation of Ford Ranger pickups, will launch in North America later this year, illustrating how established automakers are shifting their combustion-vehicle lines toward more powerful, higher-profit variants as regulators clamp down on carbon emissions.

For Ford, the Ranger Raptor is part of a broader strategy to develop performance variants of popular vehicles that share 80% of the parts of the basic truck or SUV, but can deliver an average 30% more profit margin over the cost of building the vehicle.

Ford is expected to highlight this strategy at an investor event on May 22.Prices for the new Ranger will start at $34,160. But a Ranger Raptor will start at $56,960, Ford said.