Stock Market News: GameStop shares slump, S&P 500 near bull market, SCOTUS on student loans
S&P 500 nears bull market, jobless claims jump, GameStop fires CEO and Ryan Cohen takes over, Carvana recovers and SCOTUS on student loans. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
The stunning merger between the PGA and LIV shocked the golfing world. Now, billions are at stake as FOX Business takes a deep dive into the players, the pay and Saudi Arabia's investors.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|UBER
|$39.71
|0.72
|1.85
|LYFT
|$10.45
|0.15
|1.46
Uber is taking on Hertz and Avis announcing a new initiative that let's car owners rent their vehicles for extra cash.
|GME
|$26.11
|1.42
|5.75
Gamestop fired CEO Matt Furlong and replaced him with the company's largest individual shareholder Ryan Cohen, founder of Chewy.
Jobless claims moved higher, a potential sign the Federal Reserve's actions are finally taking hold for the U.S. economy.
