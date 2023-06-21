Expand / Collapse search
Stock Market News: Fed’s Powell remarks, FedEx, Spotify shares active, missing sub latest

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivers testimony to Congress on the economy, FedEx shares slide after revenue miss, Spotify in focus after Meghan and Harry’s exit, Elon Musk talks Tesla entering India and the search continues for the missing submarine touring the Titanic wreck site. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: FOX Business Team, Reuters and Associated Press

Underwater pipe layer, Deep Energy, helping in missing sub search

Posted by FOX Business Team

FTC accuses Amazon of enrolling consumers into Prime without consent and making it hard to cancel

An Amazon Prime delivery vehicle is seen in downtown Pittsburgh on March 18, 2020. The Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon on Wednesday for what it called a years-long effort to enroll consumers without consent into its Prime program and making it difficult for them to cancel their subscriptions. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

SymbolPriceChange%Change
AMZN$124.16-1.62-1.29

The Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon on Wednesday for what it called a years-long effort to enroll consumers without consent into its Prime program and making it difficult for them to cancel their subscriptions.

In a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, the agency accused Amazon of using deceptive designs, known as “dark patterns,” to deceive consumers into enrolling in the program.

It also alleged the company’s leadership slowed or rejected changes that made canceling the subscription easier.

Posted by Associated Press

IRS reduces tax return backlog by 80%

A sign is displayed outside the Internal Revenue Service building on May 4, 2021, in Washington. The IRS has processed tens of millions of tax returns faster this year compared to years past and now getting through to customer service on the phone is slowly improving, according to National Taxpayer Advocate Erin M. Collins, in her midyear report to Congress, which was released Wednesday morning. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The IRS has processed tens of millions of tax returns faster this year compared with past years while getting through to customer service on the phone is slowly improving, according to a report to Congress released Wednesday.

The latest update on the IRS from National Taxpayer Advocate Erin M. Collins said the agency cut its backlog of unprocessed paper tax returns by 80%, from 13.3 million returns at the end of the 2022 filing season to 2.6 million at the end of the 2023 filing season. And now 35% of calls are answered, compared with 11% before.

“Overall, the difference between the 2022 filing season and the 2023 filing season was like night and day,” Collins said. “It marks a return to pre-pandemic levels.”

Posted by Associated Press

Disney exec exits

SymbolPriceChange%Change
DIS$89.75-1.60-1.75

A second high profile Disney executive has departed the entertainment giant as CEO Bob Iger attempts to the right the ship after social and political tussles.

Posted by FOX Business Team

FedEx shares sink

SymbolPriceChange%Change
FDX$231.800.010.00

FedEx shares sank Wednesday after revenues disappointed. Now, the delivery giant is talking about cost cutting.

Posted by FOX Business Team

Underwater noises heard in desperate search for submersible missing with 5 aboard near Titanic

This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible.

A Canadian military surveillance aircraft has detected underwater noises as a massive operation searched in a remote part of the North Atlantic for a submersible that vanished while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic.

A statement early Wednesday from the U.S. Coast Guard did not elaborate on what rescuers believed the noises could be. However, it offered a glimmer of hope for those now lost aboard the Titan as estimates suggest as little as a day’s worth of oxygen could be left if the vessel is still functioning.

Meanwhile, questions remain on how teams could reach the lost submersible, which could be as deep as about 12,500 feet below the surface near the watery tomb of the historic ocean liner.

Posted by Associated Press

