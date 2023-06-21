Stock Market News: Fed’s Powell remarks, FedEx, Spotify shares active, missing sub latest

FTC accuses Amazon of enrolling consumers into Prime without consent and making it hard to cancel

Symbol Price Change %Change AMZN $124.16 -1.62 -1.29

The Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon on Wednesday for what it called a years-long effort to enroll consumers without consent into its Prime program and making it difficult for them to cancel their subscriptions.

In a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, the agency accused Amazon of using deceptive designs, known as “dark patterns,” to deceive consumers into enrolling in the program.

It also alleged the company’s leadership slowed or rejected changes that made canceling the subscription easier.