Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Live News
Last Update

Stock Market News: Fed decision, EU slaps Google, Tesla’s winning streak

The Federal Reserve is expected to pause in today’s decision, the European Union slaps Google over competition, Tesla shares clock record winning streak and Bud Light loses title as top selling beer. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: FOX Business Team, Reuters and Associated Press

7Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

Shell aims to increase dividend by 15%

Shell aims to increase dividend by 15%

A hydrogen fueling station in Hamburg, Germany. Hydrogen is produced onsite through electrolysis and stored in two large tanks. Eric Shambroom/SHELL PLC

SymbolPriceChange%Change
SHEL$59.691.292.22

Shell plc. announced today that stronger capital and cost discipline will underpin higher shareholder distributions.

Through a combination of dividends and share buybacks Shell will raise the dividend per share by an expected 15%, effective from the Q2 2023 interim dividend, payable in September, and commence share buybacks of at least $5 billion for the second half of 2023, subject to Board approval.

“We are investing to provide the secure energy customers need today and for a long time to come, while transforming Shell to win in a low-carbon future. Performance, discipline, and simplification will be our guiding principles as we allocate capital to enhance shareholder distributions, while enabling the energy transition,” said Shell Chief Executive Officer, Wael Sawan.

Posted by FOX Business Team

Toyota shareholders reject proposal demanding better performance on climate change

Toyota shareholders reject proposal demanding better performance on climate change

Toyota vehicles on display via REUTERS

SymbolPriceChange%Change
TM$164.966.824.31

Toyota's shareholders have rejected demands from some investors that the automaker do a better job on fighting climate change. They also endorsed Akio Toyoda's reappointment as chairman of the automaker.

The investor proposal was initiated by AkademikerPension, a $20 billion Danish investment fund. It accused Toyota Motor Corp. of lobbying to weaken efforts by governments around the world to phase out gas and diesel-fueled internal combustion engines.

The rejection at the meeting in Toyota city, central Japan, was expressed by applause and was widely expected. The majority of Toyota shares are held by the company and its group companies, retired employees and others sympathetic to the company’s perspective.

Posted by Associated Press

Google must break up digital ad business over competition concerns, European regulators say

Google must break up digital ad business over competition concerns, European regulators say

A Google sign is shown at the company's office in San Francisco, on April 12, 2023. European Union antitrust regulators on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, took aim at Google's lucrative digital advertising business, ordering the tech giant to sell off some of its ad services to address competition concerns. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SymbolPriceChange%Change
GOOG$124.430.080.06

European Union antitrust regulators are taking aim at Google’s lucrative digital advertising business, saying the tech giant must sell off some of its ad business to address competition concerns.

The European Commission said Wednesday that its preliminary view after an investigation is that “only the mandatory divestment by Google of part of its services” would satisfy the concerns.

The European Union has led the global movement to crack down on Big Tech companies but rather than splitting up businesses it has previously issued blockbuster fines. That includes three antitrust penalties for Google worth more than 8 billion euros, now $8.6 billion.

Posted by Associated Press

Live Coverage begins here