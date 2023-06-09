Photos show Elizabeth Holmes reuniting with family during visitation day at Texas prison

New images have captured former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes reuniting with her family and husband during a visitation day at a federal prison in Texas.

Holmes’ husband Billy Evans and her parents, Christian and Noel, were seen sitting at a table with her in one photograph taken at Federal Prison Camp Bryan, near her hometown of Houston.

In another, Holmes is seen taking a walk with Evans.

The visit on Tuesday reportedly lasted seven hours.

The images come after Holmes arrived at the prison on May 30 to begin serving her 11-year sentence after being convicted on multiple counts of fraud.

According to a former inmate at the Texas facility, she will be allowed up to 300 minutes per month to speak with loved ones on the phone and will be able to receive visitors on weekends.

Holmes has a nearly 2-year-old son and a 3-month-old baby that she conceived after her conviction and prior to sentencing.

The children will be raised by their father, Evans.

A jury found Holmes guilty last year on three charges of wire fraud and one conspiracy charge on false claims to investors that her company's blood-testing technology could diagnose diseases with just a few drops of blood.

The former Silicon Valley darling was originally indicted on 11 charges, acquitted of four, and the jury could not reach a verdict on the remaining three.

Holmes dropped out of Stanford University at the age of 19 to launch Theranos.

She became a billionaire on paper after raising more than $900 million from investors.

Holmes was indicted in 2018 along with her former lover and top Theranos lieutenant, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, who was already in prison after being convicted on a broader range of felonies in a separate trial.

Holmes and Balwani were also jointly held liable for paying some $452 million in restitution to the victims of their crimes.

