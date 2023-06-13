Stock Market News: Inflation cools, Oracle, Apple, Home Depot stock movers
Inflation eased to 4% nearly half of its recent peak, Oracle earnings pleased investors, Apple shares hit an all-time high before facing a downgrade, Home Depot hosts its investor day. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
The consumer price index showed inflation rose by 4% in May, nearly half of what it was during its recent peak. This as the Federal Reserve kicks off its two day meeting Tuesday.
Target shares are just shy of a 52-week low and have lost over $15 billion in market cap since mid-May.
