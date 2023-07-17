Stock Market News: Ford cuts prices, Tesla’s cybertruck out, China’s economy slows
Earnings season kicks into high gear this week with Netflix, Tesla and AT&T on the docket, China’s economy is slowing, Ford slashes prices on the F-150 Lightening as Tesla rolls out its Cybertruck and Microsoft and Sony strike deal to keep ‘Call of Duty’ of PlayStation as merger with Activision moves ahead. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
Shares of AT&T slumped to a 30 year low, while Verizon hit the lowest level since 2010. What's going on with the nation's biggest telecom providers?
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook parent Meta, could be facing some legal troubles as the House Judiciary Committee ups the pressure on the company to provide documents related to alleged censorship.
Ford is stepping up taking on rivals with a surprise price cut for its F-150 Lightening, plus some other incentives for select models.
The move comes days after Tesla rolled out its long-awaited Cybertruck.
JPMorgan and Citigroup executives all noted an uptick in credit card borrowing, which so far, is not a problem for the banks but it is raising some red flags with interest rates expected to keep climbing.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|JPM
|$149.77
|0.90
|0.60
|C
|$45.75
|-1.93
|-4.05
|WFC
|$43.56
|-0.15
|-0.34
|AXP
|$173.39
|-0.85
|-0.49
|BAC
|$29.11
|-0.56
|-1.89
Tesla has finally pushed out its long awaited Cybertruck and pokes the competition with other truck rivals. It also comes as the stock price up over 100% this year.
China's economy grew less than expected in the second quarter sending ripples through the global financial system, including the U.S.
