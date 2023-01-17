STOCK MARKET NEWS: Disney slams Peltz, Goldman’s tough quarter, Elon Musk in court
Goldman Sachs posts tough quarter, Disney steps up its fight against activist Nelson Peltz, FAA under fire over mounting travel chaos and tech layoffs rising. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|GS
|$351.76
|-22.24
|-5.95
U.S. stocks ended the session mixed with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down over 1% or 391 points led by Goldman Sachs , the worst performer, after a disappointing profit report. The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 were little changed. In commodities, oil rose 0.4% to $80.18 per barrel.
Goldman Sachs reported a drop in quarterly profits while expenses rose creating more operational headwinds for the firm amid a weak deal making environment.
The stock is on pace for the worst session since January 2022 when it lost nearly 7%.
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger says the U.S. in a good place to take on China in the battle for semiconductor dominance.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|BAC
|$34.37
|-0.86
|-2.44
There may be fresh headwinds on the horizon for U.S. stocks based a new survey from Bank of America.
Amazon is about to slash thousands of workers in the company's biggest workforce reduction in history.
Disney is pushing back against activist investor Nelson Peltz who, just last week, said the media giant is in "crisis"...
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|DIS
|$100.74
|1.34
|1.35
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|TRV
|$185.12
|-8.80
|-4.54
|MET
|$71.72
|-0.20
|-0.28
|AIG
|$63.83
|-0.58
|-0.90
|ALL
|$135.81
|-3.16
|-2.27
Insurance companies are bailing on the state of Louisiana leaving customers holding the bag.
After a string of travel mishaps, the Federal Aviation Administration is under fire right, along with President Biden's top choice to run the organization.
