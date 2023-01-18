STOCK MARKET NEWS: Microsoft, Amazon layoffs, Party City bankruptcy, inflation eases
Amazon and Microsoft step up layoffs, Davos organizers slam Elon Musk, mixed data on producer prices and retail sales. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
incoming update…
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|MSFT
|$240.73
|0.38
|0.16
|AMZN
|$97.35
|1.30
|1.35
Microsoft confirmed it will cut 10,000 workers citing "macroeconomic" conditions. The tech giant joins Amazon which disclosed it will be cutting 18,000 workers starting today.
Party City filed for bankruptcy as higher inflation and heavy debt is forcing the supplier to reorganize.
Bed Bath & Beyond is another retailer that is working to avoid Chapter 11 by closing stores and cutting workers.
Inflation at the wholesale level, similar to consumer prices, showed more signs of cooling positive news for the economy.
Live Coverage begins here