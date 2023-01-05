STOCK MARKET NEWS: Bed Bath & Beyond’s grave warning, Amazon job cuts, Walgreen’s earnings

Crypto lender Genesis lays off 30% of staff — source

Cryptocurrency firm Genesis has cut 30% of its workforce in a second round of layoffs in less than six months, according to a person familiar with the matter, as pressure builds on crypto industry executives to cut costs in the wake of a downturn.

Several firms have suffered from waning investor appetite for crypto after major exchange FTX blew up in September. Earlier on Thursday, crypto-focused bank Silvergate Capital Corp also said it was slashing headcount by 40%.

"As we continue to navigate unprecedented industry challenges, Genesis has made the difficult decision to reduce our headcount globally," a spokesperson for the company confirmed.

The layoffs were first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which also said Genesis is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The firm is working with investment bank Moelis & Co to evaluate its options, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.