STOCK MARKET NEWS: Jobs on tap, Tech selloff, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet disappoint
January job growth expected to slow. Apple suffers first profit miss since 2016. Activist investor takes stake in Nordstrom. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
Apple shares are trading 3% lower in premarket trading after the company reported sales and profits that missed Wall Street expectations driven by weak iPhone sales after COVID lockdowns in China disrupted production of the company's biggest seller.
Apple sales fell 5% to $117.2 billion and were down in every part of the world in the quarter. Sales from each product category dropped, except for gains in services and iPads. Earnings per share were $1.88, Apple's first miss of Wall Street's profits expectations since 2016.
Analysts had expected sales of $121.1 billion and profits of $1.94 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook told Reuters that the production disruptions that plagued Apple's key quarter were now over.
Sales of the company's Mac computers, which had boomed during the wave of working from home during the pandemic, declined 29% year over year to $7.7 billion, compared with expectations of $9.6 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
Sales of the iPad, which also saw a pandemic-related boost, grew 30% to $9.4 billion, compared with analyst expectations of $7.8 billion, according to Refinitiv data. The wearable and accessories segment, which includes the Apple Watch and AirPods, fell 8% to $13.5 billion compared with analyst estimates of $15.2 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
Alphabet shares are more than 4% lower in premarket trading after the company reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue as the Google parent's digital ad business struggled under an economic slowdown that has choked corporate spending and triggered mass layoffs.
Revenue from Google advertising, which includes Search and YouTube, fell to $59.04 billion from $61.24 billion, as advertisers — the biggest contributors to Alphabet's sales — dialed back spending to cope with persistent inflation, high interest rates and recession fears.
Big Tech peer Meta Platforms Inc had, however, impressed investors with a quarterly results announcement that featured promises to slash costs and boost offerings to capitalize better on ad dollars.
Alphabet's net income fell to $13.62 billion, or $1.05 per share, from $20.64 billion, or $1.53 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $76.05 billion in the fourth quarter from $75.33 billion a year ago. Analysts were expecting $76.53 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Amazon.com shares are down 5% in premarket trading after the company announced that income declined from a year ago.
Amazon did however beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales, as the retailer's marketing blitz during the holiday period helped attract shoppers.
Amazon tapped into its huge base of Prime subscribers during the crucial holiday season with attractive early offers and discounts that helped drive business on its e-commerce platform, despite economic turbulence.
Nordstrom shares are jumping 30% in premarket trading following reports that billionaire Ryan Cohen has taken a sizable stake in the department store.
Cohen is one of the top-five non-family shareholders of Nordstrom and has been known to ignite rallies in so-called meme stocks, including GameStop.
Cohen built his fortune as the founder of the online pet retailer Chewy.
Another busy week of fourth-quarter earnings wraps up Friday morning.
Reports are expected from some health care names: managed-care and insurance giant Cigna; biotech firm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals; and medical device maker Zimmer Biomet.
Also watch for numbers from Dutch commodity chemical maker LyondellBasell, British multinational financial services firm Aon PLC, and consumer products maker Church & Dwight.
About half of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported results, and so far the numbers are coming in ahead of estimates
The major oil benchmarks are heading for a second straight week of losses.
The market is looking for awaited further signs of fuel demand recovery in China.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures traded around $76.00.
WTI has fallen by nearly 5%, after sliding 2% in the prior week.
Brent crude futures traded around $82.00 a barrel.
Brent has also dropped more than 5%, extending a 1% loss from the previous week.
Mixed signals on fuel demand recovery in China, the world's top oil importer, have kept a lid prices.
While supported by a weaker greenback, oil's gains have been limited by the prospect of slow growth in the United States, the world's biggest oil consumer, and recessions in places including Britain, Europe, Japan and Canada.
The U.S. central bank scaled back to a milder rate increase after a year of larger hikes, but policymakers also projected that "ongoing increases" in borrowing costs would be needed.
The price of gasoline continued to tick lower on Friday.
The nationwide price for a gallon of gasoline declined to $3.491, according to AAA.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline on Thursday was $3.498.
A year ago, the price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.413.
One week ago, a gallon of gasoline cost $3.509. A month ago, that same gallon of gasoline cost $3.228.
Gas hit an all-time high of $5.016 on June 14.
Diesel remains below $5.00 per gallon at $4.665, but that is still far from the $3.757 of a year ago.
Bitcoin was trading around $23,000, after snapping a two-day winning streak.
The cryptocurrency has gained 2% in the past week.
Bitcoin has added more than 42% year-to-date, but is down more than 36% from 52 weeks ago.
Ethereum was trading around $1,600, after gaining more than 2% in the past week.
Dogecoin was trading at 9 cents, after adding more than 5% in the past week.
