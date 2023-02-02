STOCK MARKET NEWS: Meta shares soar, Shell's record profit, BOE rates
Meta shares jump on quarterly revenue beat. Jobless claims lead Thursday's economic reports. Apple leads earnings parade. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
Shell reported a a record $40 billion profit in 2022 on Thursday.
The British company's record earnings, which more than doubled from a year earlier, mirror those reported by U.S. rivals earlier this week and are certain to intensify pressure on governments to further raise taxes on the sector.
Shell also posted record fourth-quarter profit of $9.8 billion on the back of a strong recovery in earnings from liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, beating analyst forecasts for an $8 billion profit.
Annual profit reached $39.9 billion, more than doubling from a year earlier and far exceeding the previous record of $31 billion in 2008.
Shell boosted its dividend by 15% in the fourth quarter, as previously announced, for the fifth increase since delivering a more than 60% cut in the wake of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.
The company also announced a new $4 billion share buyback programme over the next three months.
Reuters contributed to this post.
Oil prices rebounded on Thursday after tumbling in the previous session as a weaker dollar brought back some appetite for risk assets and the OPEC+ decision to roll over an output cut helped ease oversupply concerns.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude futures traded around $76.00 a barrel.
Brent crude futures traded around $82.00 a barrel.
Both benchmarks plunged more than 3% after U.S. government data showed big builds in crude and oil products inventory.
The Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday, yet continued to promise "ongoing increases" in borrowing costs as part of its ongoing battle against inflation.
The U.S. dollar index dived to a fresh nine-month low on Thursday in reaction to the softer rate hike bets.
Reuters contributed to this post.
The price of gasoline ticked lower on Thursday.
The nationwide price for a gallon of gasoline declined to $3.498, according to AAA.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline on Wednesday was $3.501.
A year ago, the price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.399.
One week ago, a gallon of gasoline cost $3.502. A month ago, that same gallon of gasoline cost $3.216.
Gas hit an all-time high of $5.016 on June 14.
Diesel remains below $5.00 per gallon at $4.675, but that is still a far from the $3.744 of a year ago.
Bitcoin was trading around $23,000, after gaining in three of the last four days.
For the week, Bitcoin has gained 2.5%.
The cryptocurrency has gained 43% year-to-date, but is down over 35% from 52 weeks ago.
Ethereum was trading around $1,600, after gaining 1.6% in the past week.
Dogecoin was trading at 9 cents, after adding more than 8% in the past week.
