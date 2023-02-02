STOCK MARKET NEWS: Meta shares soar, Shell's record profit, BOE rates

Shell makes record $40 billion annual profit

Shell reported a a record $40 billion profit in 2022 on Thursday.

The British company's record earnings, which more than doubled from a year earlier, mirror those reported by U.S. rivals earlier this week and are certain to intensify pressure on governments to further raise taxes on the sector.

Shell also posted record fourth-quarter profit of $9.8 billion on the back of a strong recovery in earnings from liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, beating analyst forecasts for an $8 billion profit.

Annual profit reached $39.9 billion, more than doubling from a year earlier and far exceeding the previous record of $31 billion in 2008.

Shell boosted its dividend by 15% in the fourth quarter, as previously announced, for the fifth increase since delivering a more than 60% cut in the wake of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

The company also announced a new $4 billion share buyback programme over the next three months.

Reuters contributed to this post.