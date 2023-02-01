STOCK MARKET NEWS: Fed decision due, Snap shares fall, Intel cuts pay

Futures trade lower ahead of Fed decision

U.S. equity futures traded lower on Wednesday ahead of a decision on interest rates from the Federal Reserve.

The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.4% when trading begins on Wall Street.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday as signs of slowing inflation eased U.S. recession fears.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded around $78.00 a barrel.

Brent crude futures traded around $85.00 a barrel.

The Federal Reserve is expected to slow its pace of interest rate increases again as its first meeting of the year concludes today with an afternoon announcement.

The U.S. central bank is widely expected to lift the federal funds rate by 25 basis points.

Other points of data that will be released include ADP's report on private hiring, S&P Global is out with its final manufacturing PMI for January, the ISM’s manufacturing purchasing managers index for December, the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey and construction spending.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced less than 0.1%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 1% and China's Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9%.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 advanced to 4,076.60 to end January with its third monthly gain in the past four months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1% to 34,086.04. The Nasdaq rose 1.7% to 11,584.55.