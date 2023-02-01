STOCK MARKET NEWS: Fed decision due, Snap shares fall, Intel cuts pay
The Federal Reserve is expected to slow its pace of interest rate increases as meeting concludes. AMD beats revenue targets. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
U.S. equity futures traded lower on Wednesday ahead of a decision on interest rates from the Federal Reserve.
The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.4% when trading begins on Wall Street.
Oil prices rose on Wednesday as signs of slowing inflation eased U.S. recession fears.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded around $78.00 a barrel.
Brent crude futures traded around $85.00 a barrel.
Other points of data that will be released include ADP's report on private hiring, S&P Global is out with its final manufacturing PMI for January, the ISM’s manufacturing purchasing managers index for December, the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey and construction spending.
In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced less than 0.1%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 1% and China's Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9%.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 advanced to 4,076.60 to end January with its third monthly gain in the past four months.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1% to 34,086.04. The Nasdaq rose 1.7% to 11,584.55.
Besides the Federal Reserve decision on interest rates, many more pieces of data are on tap.
Payroll processing firm ADP will release its National Employment report for January. Economists anticipate an increase of 178,000 private-sector jobs, down from a much higher than expected 235,000 new jobs added in November. That forecast is just slightly below the 185,000 nonfarm jobs that the Labor Department is expected to say the economy added in January on Friday morning.
S&P Global is out with its final manufacturing PMI for January, which rose slightly to 46.8 in the flash reading two weeks ago, rebounding from the lowest since May 2020, but remained in contraction for a third consecutive month.
The ISM’s manufacturing purchasing managers index for December will be released. It’s expected to slip for the fifth month in a row to 48.0, the lowest since May 2020 and the third month in contraction territory. Remember that a treading of 50 is the dividing line between an expanding and contracting manufacturing sector
Traders will also watch for the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. The Labor Department is expected to say that there were 10.25 million job openings available at the end of December. That’s down 208,000 from 10.458 million in November would be the lowest June 2021.
Also, construction spending is expected to be unchanged in December, following a slight, surprise increase of 0.2% the previous month.
Snap Inc shares are down 14% in premarket trading after reporting current quarter revenue could decline by as much as 10%, as the company struggles with weak advertising demand.
The owner of photo messaging app Snapchat is the first of the major digital advertising platforms to report fourth-quarter results.
It may provide an early clue for platforms like Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc and Alphabet's Google when they report results later this week.
In a letter to investors, Snap said a weakening economy, increased competition from other social media platforms and "platform policy changes" continued to hurt its business in the fourth quarter.
Revenue for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 was $1.3 billion, flat from the prior-year and in line with analyst expectations.
Snap's net loss was $288 million during the quarter, versus net income of $23 million the previous year. It reported adjusted earnings per share of 14 cents, beating Wall Street estimates of 11 cents.
Western Digital shares are down more than 4% in premarket trading after the company reported a loss of $446 million in its fiscal second quarter.
The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.40 per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, were 42 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.
The maker of hard drives for businesses and personal computers posted revenue of $3.11 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.01 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, Western Digital expects its results to range from a loss of $1.70 per share to a loss of $1.40 per share. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $4.76 billion.
Another very busy morning of earnings coming up.
We’ll hear from two major health care names – distributor Amerisource Bergen and insurer Humana.
Also watch for numbers from cellular services firm T-Mobile US and tobacco giant Altria among others. Meta Platforms will be in the spotlight after the closing bell.
The parent of Facebook is expected to say earnings-per-share tumbled 39% from a year ago to $2.22, with revenue seen slipping 6% to $31.53 billion.
More than one-third of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported results.
Advanced Micro Devices shares are more than 3% higher in premarket trading after the chip maker posted revenue that beat Wall Street targets.
The company also said it expected business to improve in the second half, enthusing investors who saw the company gaining on rival Intel.
Although AMD's forecast was behind expectations, it was not as weak as some worried.
Chief Executive Lisa Su said she was confident AMD will keep gaining market share this year and that the second half would be stronger than the first.
AMD's Data Center segment revenue grew 42% to $1.7 billion during the fourth quarter, offsetting a 51% drop in revenue of the client segment that includes PCs at $903 million.
PC shipments fell 16.5% to 292.3 million units in 2022, according to data from research firm IDC.
Adjusted fourth-quarter revenue rose 16% to $5.60 billion. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $5.50 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
The company forecast current-quarter revenue of $5.3 billion, plus or minus $300 million. Analysts on average expected revenue of $5.48 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
Intel Corp has taken the next step following the release of a disappointing earnings report last week.
The chipmaker has made broad cuts to employee and executive pay.
Last week, Intel issued a lower-than-expected sales forecast driven by a loss of market share to rivals and a PC market downturn.
The price of gasoline ticked lower on Wednesday.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline on Wednesday was $3.505.
A year ago, the price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.379.
One week ago, a gallon of gasoline cost $3.481. A month ago, that same gallon of gasoline cost $3.208.
Gas hit an all-time high of $5.016 on June 14.
Diesel remains below $5.00 per gallon at $4.678, but that is still a far from the $3.733 of a year ago.
Both benchmarks were up for a second day, after gaining about 1% in the previous session.
All eyes will be on a meeting on Wednesday of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, where producers are expected to keep their current output targets.
Data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group showed crude inventories rose by about 6.3 million barrels last week, according to market sources.
That was a bigger build than the 400,000 barrels that analysts polled by Reuters had expected on average.
Bitcoin was trading around $23,000, after gaining in three of the last five days.
For the week, Bitcoin was trading more than 2% higher.
For the month, the cryptocurrency has gained more than 38%, but remains down more than 40% in the past 52 weeks.
Ethereum was trading around $1,500, after adding 2% in the past week.
Dogecoin was trading at 9 cents, after gaining more than 14% in the past week.
