Stocks fall on recession fears, $1.7T spending bill moves to House, Bankman-Fried’s bond set

Stocks open lower on fears of further Fed tightening

Stocks opened lower after closing higher the past two sessions. Positive reads on the economy raised concerns that the Federal Reserve may have to tighten monetary policy more than expected.

GDP revised upward, labor market remains tight

The final estimate of third-quarter U.S. GDP revealed that gross domestic product increased at a 3.2% annualized rate, above the previous estimate of 2.9%.

Meanwhile, a Labor Department report showed the number of Americans filing for state unemployment benefits increased to 216,000 last week, much below economists' estimate of 222,000, indicating a still tight labor market.

"Third-quarter GDP estimate has been revised up much more than it was expected and is giving the futures a reason to decline ... if the economy is too strong, the Fed may have to raise rates by more than what was expected," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth, Conn.

"You combine that with the weekly initial unemployment claims, it just fuels the talk of the Fed having to be more restrictive in their policy."

Asia, Europe and oil

Overseas, stocks in Asia closed mixed. The European indices were generally lower, though the FTSE was holding a slight gain.

“The index of leading UK shares is not really a proxy for the UK economy with somewhere around 70% of its earnings coming from overseas,” cautioned AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

Britain's economy contracted more than first thought in the third quarter of this year, putting it bottom among the Group of Seven major advanced nations ahead of what is shaping up to be a dismal 2023, data showed on Thursday.

Economic output fell by 0.3% in quarterly terms compared with a previous estimate of -0.2%, the Office for National Statistics said.Oil is higher.

Reuters contributed to this report.